What brings Jace Howard to Michigan and the scholarship situation

Jace Howard, a three-star candidate and son of Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard, made it official on Monday night when he announced that he was going to join his father in Ann Arbor as a player.

To address the elephants in the room: Yes, this means that Michigan is now above the 2020 class scholarship limit (which you can track using our table here), provided that this is the route they will ultimately take. That one point is likely to come in the form of Austin Davis, who is not returning a fifth year since the Wolverines have not been a fifth year older than Jordan Morgan.

Cool so we know how Howard fits. But Michigan isn’t recruited yet, is it? Joshua Christopher and Greg Brown still have five-star candidates on the board. So how do you make everything work again?

Any combination of the following things can happen:

Isaiah Todd, who has already confirmed in October but has not yet signed, decides instead to go abroad on a pro basis, which was rumored as a possibility. Isaiah Livers could potentially make the leap into the NBA this season. We were told that it was at least a conversation that was being held behind the scenes. Transfers could take place with one or more players in this year’s team.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if some of these things happened.

The other thing that needs to be addressed is the idea that this is a “nepotism” setting from Michigan. By definition of the word, you can make the argument that is, but we knew from the start that Howard had talented kids playing high school basketball and that he was hired in Michigan that they would likely follow. If Howard weren’t recruiting as quickly as he is, some of the vocal critics of this move probably wouldn’t have a big problem with it.

Michigan is likely to produce a class of all time in 2020, but with up to six or seven players, not all recruits can be four or five star. Not in an era of college sports where talented boys want to play and play now, and in an era of college basketball where elite talent has vanished after a year or two.

Jace Howard won’t cost her Christopher or Brown. It doesn’t even have anything to do with distance. Let us put an end to this here.

What Michigan gets in the younger Howard is a three-star recruit and the country’s 250th player in the 2020 class after the 247Composite. His offerings included Dayton, Northern Illinois, St. Louis, the State of San Diego and others. He chose Michigan over Brown and Princeton.

The Wolverines 2020 class will be full of people who are tied to the NBA after the first or second season of the program, but he’s not one of those people. Howard plans to become a programmer who ends his career and may develop into a reliable presence from the bank.

Howard doesn’t have much to offer, especially when it comes to video, but reports say he has a good mix of athleticism and length, and is likely planning to play one of the two strikers on the next level. He’s definitely a tweener, but someone who takes a few good minutes off the bench in games where you may just need to find a way to get the job done. When you hear the term “trains the son, the first, the last, the grinder, etc.” about a player, this is so in more ways than one.

Remember that scholarship holders as university athletes have access to more amenities than walk-in athletes. However, some may not find this an appropriate arrangement since he is the coach’s son.

“When he offered me, he said, ‘Hey man, I want you here. Of course I would like to have you in Michigan. This summer, when I first started the job, I had imagined an opportunity for you to play for me and coach you, ”Howard told the Michigan insider. “He told me I won’t treat you any differently, I could be a little harder for you because I’m going to demand excellence from you. We have been talking about basketball since then and it is that our relationship between coaches is getting stronger day by day and getting stronger. “

However, it seems the oldest Howard is finding a way to get it going, and any abrasion that comes up can be traced back to seeing the writing on the wall for the next season. Remember that this entire squad without Franz Wagner is dedicated to John Beilein and a completely different way of playing the basketball game.

Those who choose to move will not be pushed out the door, but you can probably imagine a guy or two taking a look over the next few years and of course feeling like it’s time for him, after others Opportunities to look for.