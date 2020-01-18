The weekend is here and it does have its own hardships, but it also often brings some free time, which means that many of us can finally slip into a game or two. What does that mean for you? Regardless of whether you are knee-deep in the latest version or thwarting your backlog, let us hear what you have planned.

After a four-day break, I started my long weekend with my first win in Into the breach on Thursday. I highly recommend the game – it’s a less traditional turn-based strategy with procedurally generated grids and chess-like goals. Successful players rely on distractions and sacrifice games to survive and advance through short, sweet battles against a reckless army of insects. Since then I’ve also gone through several other titles, including core throneand I continue my foray Banjo-Tooie, I am also planning a survival mode for Star Fox Assault. It was a multiplayer favorite of mine in elementary school, especially for marathons during the winter holidays, and now that there is snow on the ground, I feel a quick playthrough.

I tried adding some new games to the rotation as well, so I started Bomberman Generations yesterday, but was completely unimpressed by the single player and gave up pretty quickly. Instead, I tried Serial Cleaner. Hotline Miami’s inspiration is pretty shameless, but it’s still a pretty solid time.

What are you working on this weekend? Are you playing a brand new game or are you just doing a little old fashioned backlogging? Let us hear your plans in the comments.