What are you going to play this weekend, enthusiasts?

The weekend is here so that many of us can finally slip into one or two games. What does that mean for you? Regardless of whether you are knee-deep in the latest version or thwarting your backlog, let us hear what you have planned.

This time I’m chugging at two games I’ve been juggling for a while. Banjo-Tooie and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowsers Minions, My opinions on both have remained pretty much the same: Banjo-Tooie is satisfactory, but ultimately has too much to offer and Mario & Luigi is a stupid, charming adventure that attracts me for hours.

In addition to these two, I would like to add something to the rotation. Where’s the fun of methodically playing just one or two games at a time? Sure, if I did, I could concentrate long enough to hit a game that’s longer than three hours, but why would I want to? Since I am unable to stick to a game, I will get started immediately Spyro: Reignited Trilogy on my counter later today. I’m really looking forward to my first experience with Activision’s purple mascot.

What are you working on this weekend? Are you playing a brand new game or are you just doing a little old fashioned backlogging? Share your plans in the comments.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR