What are we playing this weekend, enthusiasts?

The weekend is here, and for many of us that means finally sinking our teeth in a few games. What does that mean for you? Whether you’re knee-deep in the latest release or cross your backlog, let’s hear what you have planned.

I play a little Spyro Reignited Trilogy and slowly crawl through the first game. It is a fairly simplistic collectathon, but still a sufficient time to keep me busy. It looks pretty nice on Switch – the remake has come a long way in completely rebuilding the game’s environments, and they have breathed new life into them.

I’m also still working on my newest Star Fox Assault playthrough. The game is incredibly fun and never gets old, but it’s hard to find time to play when I focus on reducing my backlog. I should finish soon. Replacing one of the characteristic games from my childhood was great. It takes me a way back to simpler times when I was only concerned about maximizing combos and letting them go through all levels of the game.

What are you working on this weekend? Are you playing a brand new game, or are you just doing some old-fashioned backlogging? Let us hear your plans in the responses.