The Toronto Maple Leafs start their farewell week outside of a playoff.

The good news is that they are only one point behind Columbus and Philadelphia to take last place and only two points behind Carolina to take first place. All teams even played games (49).

The harder news comes in the department. Boston rose 11 points and played one game more than Toronto. Tampa is five points ahead and has one game in hand, while Florida is tied with Toronto but has two games in hand.

When Sheldon Keefe took over as head coach, a number of factors contributed to the success. At this point, it is clear that the players do without Mike Babcock. Relieving this tension gave a natural boost. The team also got well. John Tavares returned and Mitch Marner formed. After one of the most difficult schedules for the start of the year, the level of difficulty became lower: The Leafs played only 13 games in December, with only five or six of their opponents likely to playoffs this year.

That will change in February.

From February 11, the Leafs will play at home in Arizona and Dallas, followed by a trip to Ottawa (where the Leafs haven’t been particularly good lately for some reason) and a visit to Buffalo the next evening (and we know everything about the Leafs in Buffalo). They then play against Pittsburgh, hosted Carolina, and travel to Tampa and Florida before playing at home to Vancouver to end the month. A road trip on the west coast follows.

In the middle of it all is the NHL trading date on February 24th. This section of hockey could affect the season between the possible takeovers and a really difficult run of games, in which they also play a number of playoff teams, or interrupt a few away games that have traditionally been competitive for the Leafs.

Since the Leafs have had a 1-2-1 week with two blowout losses, it’s time to reset this break. There are a few things the coaching staff needs to find out.

Florida and Chicago have done some similar things with regard to leafs game planning. It wasn’t just about the goalkeeper. Both teams aggressively foreplayed and had a second shift of two strikers reading the game for freebies.

It worked against a broken Leafs defense. The Leafs turned the puck a lot. If they didn’t flip it over, both teams were a bit trapped in the neutral zone and the Leafs dared to throw the puck in and get it back. This is not the first time that teams have used this tactic with jumping around the corner.

Conversely, the opponent was found in the neutral zone in both games, which easily led to goals. Jonathan Toews was left untouched by the scoring circle in his own zone before he scored a goal. In front of Mike Matheson’s goal against the Leafs, Aaron Ekblad broke through the neutral zone against the Leafs and ensured a clean zone entrance. It should go without saying, but teams cannot cross the neutral zone of the Leafs like a knife through butter.

Now that the teams have enough band to spy on the Leafs under Keefe, they’re also making adjustments. Chicago, in particular, was ready for the Leafs to push through the neutral zone. They had a series of sales because their forward movement came back knowing that the Leafs would return, with their sticks ready to generate sales instead of simply peeling after line changes during these times when the Leafs are reforming.

Because the defense has changed so much and they move forward so often, the Leafs have also been burned in some cases. There were a number of goals that were not scored on time (Barrie against the Devils) or did not properly cover the strikers (Kerfoot and Tavares against Florida; Marner against the Blackhawks).

You have time to fix some of these things, and Jake Muzzin’s upcoming return should help. On the way to February, this will be a break or a break for the players – and the GM – as the Leafs are in the middle of a playoff race.

Remarks

The following is positive: With a relatively healthy and contracted team at the beginning of the season, the expectations of the Leafs were extremely high. Even if they won games, they left a little more to be desired, especially if they were squeaked by clearly inferior opponents. Over the past month, however, this team has had a number of “business” victories, playing teams among themselves in the overall standings and winning relatively easily. A good example was the recent game against the devils, in which the leafs hit early and pulled their whole lives out of the game. They got a bit too hard in the third section, but it was nice to see them come out and end a game early rather than come out sluggishly and make the game more interesting than it should be – which they did at the start of the season ,

The Devils are really a bad team and for so long Rasmus Sandin made some nice games, the hype was predictably exaggerated after this game. He came on for a much better Calgary team after a turnover that led to a clean sheet. Against Chicago, he had a number of turnovers in front of his own network when he tried to cut to do plays. It’s good that he’s confident, but he’s trying things that he can do in the AHL or World Juniors that he just can’t do at that level. An underestimated part of his game is his shot – he has a crisp, low, and hard snapper that he can get through traffic. He is not afraid to shoot at it either.

I'm not sure if the show heard that, but I was at the Chicago game and noticed it Sheldon Keefe used the first TV timeout as a complete timeout. He had the whole team around him and had a discussion with them. The assistants didn't speak at all – it was just Keefe. Perhaps that was why they didn't feel the need to take a break, even though they had given Chicago a 3-0 lead early on.

It was hard to say on TV, but when I watched it later, you could see how much Tyson Barrie Mitch Marner's pass wobbled in front of William Nylander's goal. It was a weak pass puck, but Marner is good enough not to take a second to calm the puck and complete the pass. He clung to it and tore open a cross ice lining. Regardless of the quality of his passport, Barrie took a template for the game. At the goal of Alex Kerfoot, he grabbed another second template. On the match sheet, he had two points on the two goals of the Leafs. He also lost coverage of the Hawks' opening goal and did not cover his husband on goal six. His points increased with the change of coach, but many of the points were relatively empty calories, or he benefited from all the talent around him and accumulated points by simply passing them on to the half-wall in the power game.

To see another note from the Chicago game live that is much more difficult to capture on TV – Andreas Johnsson I ran some really bad breakout routes. He confused his own defense by not being where they expected him to be, or by walking right next to Blackhawk's defenders, leading to sales. There was a game in which Sandin picked up the puck at a breakout and looked to the left wing, and Johnsson was not there. He ran around the blue line, so Sandin turned the puck out for a foot race. While Sandin was doing this, Johnsson tried to return to the left wing where he should have been. The result was an icing on the cake.

I ran some really bad breakout routes. He confused his own defense by not being where they expected him to be, or by walking right next to Blackhawk’s defenders, leading to sales. There was a game in which Sandin picked up the puck at a breakout and looked to the left wing, and Johnsson was not there. He ran around the blue line, so Sandin turned the puck out for a foot race. While Sandin was doing this, Johnsson tried to return to the left wing where he should have been. The result was an icing on the cake. Zach Hyman shoots slightly quiet 19+ percent and plays at a rate of 32 goals. His shot volume is roughly the same and he is supported by the secondary power play time, but he is also not leading the league this season with goals without conceding a goal. He plays with a tempo of 57 points. Hyman puts a lot on the table and none of these sums are sustainable given the percentages, but it’s nice to see that he’s developing aggressively. A couple of seasons ago, he was rightly out of place with the seasoned players, but he worked on it. He helps by playing his style with a little more finishing skills and a better understanding of how he can use his skills to help his linemates. One thing he’s gotten good at: going from the front of the net to check an opponent on the half wall or behind the net to force sales – especially if the opponent thinks he has a clear zone exit in front of him Has.

Quotes

“They just came out very hard, came out with a goal, and we were pretty flat. You score a goal in the first shift. I think that just means we weren’t really ready to play. “

– Auston Matthews after the game against Chicago

Saturday night in Toronto, an original Six Matchup, on the evening of the Canadian Armed Forces, and the Leafs came out really flat. Andersen was bad, but the entire team had little resonance in the first ten minutes and was not exactly the tone. This has been a trend all season – the Leafs have given up their seventh most goals in a team’s first season this season.

“I hoped he saw the pre-scout on Andersen, and I thought,” Finally someone shoots a five-hole. “I was glad that he did it.”

– David Rittich over Matthew Tkachuk’s gate

Looks like there’s a little book here Frederik Andersen, Chicago also shot the puck through him in the next game.

“Reality checks are coming. I thought we were an immature team in Florida. We were an immature team here today. This is how we approach these things. We don’t appear. We don’t play with discipline or consistency. “

– Sheldon Keefe after a second outage in a week

Earlier this season I mentioned Leafs’ lack of maturity and persistence, and it was met with contempt in the comments, but the reality is that a lot of people see this. From night to night you are not sure what you will get from this team. The core is still largely young and takes time and experience, but the team is running out of time for this season.

Tweets of the week

William Nylander scores his 20th goal of the season.

16 players came from this network front area, which was not ranked 2nd by any player in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/QmOYH6wxjY

– Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) January 15, 2020

William Nylander has a good season and plays with 37 goals and 72 points. His contract takes a lot of time and also his game, but this production is in good agreement with his contract.

Not even sure if Kapanen makes it.

– Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 17, 2020

This tweet was an answer to the question of what might be necessary to receive it Alexandar Georgiev out of New York. This is not a worth mentioning price for the Leafs. Kasperi Kapanen has his warts, but he’s a real top 9 striker who can play in special teams and is already reasonably productive. The Rangers have three goalkeepers and the teams always try to sell this as a non-problem, but eventually it will be one. It doesn’t sound like the Rangers have a lot of teams calling for Georgiev. Often these rumors come up and they are almost always far from what it ultimately costs to win a consequence player.

The NHL named Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference between the Bruins and Maple Leafs on May 13, 2013 Game of the Decade: https://t.co/qPCFwxASnk

– NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 19, 2020

To be a fan of this team … man.

5 things I think I would do

1. Ultimately, I think the top six mix has to be shaken down the track. It really boils down to the Leafs having their two best defenders on the same line and John Tavares Two smaller wingers are centered defensively as they take over the top center matchup. It doesn’t make much sense. I know I’ve noticed it before, but it’s worth emphasizing that the matchup game suffers from it. You don’t have the luxury of good defensive pairings to fix these shortcomings.

Second I think run 11-7 is worth a look and I would try again sometime. The Leafs went down 3-0 in the 11th minute when Andersen scored three goals in six shots. You cannot take anything away from the game at this point. Keefe tried to mess up the lines, they tried to involve every defender at least in some way, and Chicago was basically trapped by the neutral zone. Perhaps 11-7 is a really bad idea – although Jon Cooper used it to some success in the NHL – but that one game wasn’t a definitive answer or indication.

Third In my opinion Adam Brooks has shown next to nothing, although he performed reasonably well with three assists in seven games. What really says is that he has two shots online in seven games. He hasn’t flashed much, and if he doesn’t cause insult, what’s his value for this team? Dmytro Timashov has seriously influenced at least a few games with his speed and foreboding, led to sales, scored a few remarkable goals and at times attracted attention.

4th In my opinion Timothy Liljegren looked like a player who can at least play in the NHL. I’m still not sure how high his ceiling or floor is, but the game didn’t seem too much to him, and his skating and puck handling allowed him to contribute. Once he tried to drive the puck through the neutral zone against Chicago in the second round, and was squeezed out due to the angle he took. He should learn how to play these angles over time in the NHL, and use his speed and skill to make some games. A longer gameplay would be nice to get to the point where it is really pleasant to play in the top 6 all day next season. However, it is difficult to see how the Leafs can do this unless they swap a right-handed defender (which seems unlikely).

5th I think it’s easy to understand why the Leafs are reported to have had discussions with them Jake Muzzin about a new contract. Given that Rasmus Sandin and probably also Timothy Liljegren will be on the team with cheap contracts next season, I would consider for a long time whether I should overpay Muzzin on a short-term deal – if he is willing, of course , If Justin Holl makes $ 2 million and Sandin and Liljegren both make less than $ 1 million each, that’s half of their defense for less than $ 4 million. Even Morgan Rielly only earns $ 5 million. There is room to play here.