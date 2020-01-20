'What A Shame' - Former Minister deceives Anthony Joshua for his prostration before President Buhari

Nigerian politician and former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode reacted to photos that mocked the Internet space involving world boxing champion Anthony Joshua and the President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

During a meeting between the above-mentioned personalities of the

United Kingdom, some online photos showed Anthony Joshua, the reigning Heavy

Weight champion bowed down to President Buhari whom many applauded him

for his humility and respect.

Her behavior, however, did not impress Femi Fani-Kayode.

In an article he did on social networks, Femi denounced the act of Anthony

Joshua when he bowed down to President Buhari expressing his total

disappointment with the Nigerian boxer of British origin.

Former Minister says it was disgusting for Joshua

make such a move in front of a bloodthirsty dictator and a bully like the president

Buhari.

See his post on Twitter below;

I find this image and the behavior of @ anthonyfjoshua completely disgusting and disgusting. To bow down to his master slave and a bloodthirsty dictator and tyrant who viciously persecutes and humiliates his people: what a crying shame. That says a lot. He lost me! pic.twitter.com/9A7t1zPxIg

– Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 19, 2020