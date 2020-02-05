What 14 days of Coronavirus “Self-Quarantine” look like

Claire Campbell expected to study in Shanghai this semester. Instead, she spent five days in a self-imposed quarantine at her parents’ home in South Carolina.

She checks her temperature twice a day. She reads. And she is waiting for a family friend to slide the takeaway meals through the front door.

“I’m going completely crazy,” said Campbell, 20, a student at Clemson University who returned months earlier than planned from her studies abroad due to an outbreak of the corona virus in Wuhan, China, causing hundreds of deaths and thousands more to fall ill. “Every day melts together.”

As US officials impose new restrictions on travelers from China, many people who have returned to the country in recent days have invaded their homes to ensure that they do not carry or spread the disease.

Some regularly checked in with the local public health departments, regularly took their temperature and received food and water. Others did not consult with the authorities, but chose to stay indoors alone, away from work, away from friends and, in some cases, away from everyone. They all counted down the days since they left China and waited anxiously to see if the symptoms develop – and to return to normal.

“It’s pretty scary,” said a woman in Massachusetts, whose 18-month-old husband and son have been locked up in the family’s basement since they returned from China last week.

The woman, a medical researcher who asked not to be named, said that the self-imposed quarantine of her family was a necessary step to protect others, especially as she feared that her family had traveled on the same flight as a man who was later diagnosed got coronavirus.

“If people are responsible people,” she said, “they are willing to do this.”

Only 11 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United States from Tuesday afternoon, but the rapid spread of the disease by China has mobilized US health officials. Passengers from China were led to 11 airports and screened for signs of the disease.

About 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, were quarantined on a military basis. And those who had traveled in other parts of China were asked by the federal authorities to quarantine at their home for 14 days in case of symptoms.

“This virus literally exists in humans on planet Earth for only two months,” says Kenneth T. Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, who adds that most people who arrived on commercial flights from China had signed up for isolate themselves. “There is so much that we don’t know that it leads us to take extra precautions.”

When Tuesday more Americans wanted to leave Wuhan on government evacuation flights, there were signs of growing concern at the borders of the country.

A person who landed at Los Angeles International Airport was placed under a federal quarantine assignment on Monday and isolated on a military basis because of his travel history. A Canadian who tried to enter the United States by land was rejected because they had recently been to China. And a child who had been in quarantine in California after arriving on an earlier evacuation flight was hospitalized after developing a fever and tested for coronavirus.

Cuccinelli said the federal government instructed airlines to prevent most people who have traveled to China in recent weeks from boarding flights to the United States if they are not US citizens. “They won’t even be on the plane,” he said.

But he acknowledged that on Sunday alone, in the last hours before the federal government’s quarantine rules came into effect, about 5,000 American citizens flew back from China.

“If we actually had to put all those people in quarantine instead of relying on self-quarantine, you can just imagine what that would do with the available resources. It would blow the doors off, “Cuccinelli said.

Even in states where no one has been diagnosed with the disease, precautions were taken.

In Texas, where San Antonio Joint Base was preparing for the possibility to accommodate quarantined travelers from China, military leaders have scheduled a town hall meeting on Wednesday to address community concerns about security. Indiana health officials said they were watching an occupant who, according to federal authorities, had to be quarantined at home. And in Wheeling, West Virginia, public health officials took someone from an elementary school on Monday and placed them and a family member in quarantine because they had just returned from Hong Kong.

“It’s that time together in the house, watching a lot of movies, having family and friends bring the groceries,” said Howard Gamble, administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, who contacts the quarantine family by phone every day to check that they do not develop coronavirus symptoms.

Public health officials said the immediate threat to Americans remained low. But federal guidance for travelers has evolved rapidly, creating a confusing patchwork of policy.

From Sunday evening, most people from other countries who had recently been to China were not allowed to enter the United States and Americans who had come from China were asked to isolate themselves for two weeks. Some travelers, including Campbell, the Clemson student, chose to clone themselves even though they arrived a few days before the rules came into force.

“I thought of others,” Campbell said, with a major in international business and Chinese, who said she had been looking forward to her foreign study trip for years. “People may not feel comfortable knowing that I was in China.”

Evidence of public discomfort, even in the absence of coronavirus symptoms, was widespread. In Portage, Michigan, where a family with two children had recently returned from China, school officials said rumors were circulating on social media this weekend about a possible health risk.

“Social media is causing a certain amount of frenzy and suddenly misinformation becomes a fact,” said Mark Bielang, chief inspector. “It really creates a problem.”

But when the school district tried to dispel the fears about the corona virus by issuing a statement, it referred to “one case that we are aware of,” causing more concerns. A day later, school officials issued a second statement clarifying that they were talking about a case of students traveling to China, not a case of the disease.

“We are not trying to cause panic,” said Bielang, who said that the two children who had been to China stayed at home and kept in touch with their teachers via the computer.

At Princeton University, Alexander Luo said his roommates asked him to stay in a private bedroom after he returned from China. He had still not returned to class on Tuesday, despite being cleared away by the university.

“Even if there was no quarantine,” Luo said, 18, “my housemates were concerned enough that they had in fact prescribed their own version of one on me.”

Mitch Smith, Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Farah Stockman and Vanessa Swales c.2020 The New York Times Company

.