Wetherspoons tells parents to stick to two alcoholic drinks when dining with children

Wetherspoons pubs advise parents to stick to two alcoholic beverages if they are with their children.

The chain of pubs across the United Kingdom has said that the guidelines are intended to prevent “rebellious behavior” of children left unattended.

Wetherspoons clarified that the rule applies to children under 16 and has been in effect for the past eight years.

The council came to light after a Wetherspoons pub called Robert Pocock in Gravesend, Kent placed a sign outside to inform visitors.

The poster, which has now been removed, said: “As part of our license, it is our responsibility to ensure that we protect children from harm.

“Therefore, adults in charge of children can have an alcoholic beverage and another alcoholic beverage with a sitting meal.”

Some visitors photographed the poster and shared their reactions on social networks, and many criticized the guide.

“Surely the rule should be to ask the parents of children who misbehave to leave if they drink alcohol or not?” Tweeted a person, who described the guide as “critical.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “This will not go well.”

However, not everyone was so critical, as one of the parents described the movement as “a step in the right direction,” adding: “Employees of any place that sells alcohol are entitled to work in safe, safe environments. drama and horrible behavior. ” .

Another person applauded the sign and also argued that children “should not be allowed to enter pubs.”

Since then, Wetherspoons has clarified its position on parents who drink alcohol in a statement given to The Independent.

“Our pubs welcome children under 16 with an adult. They must order a meal, “said spokesman Eddie Gershon.

“There is a guideline, although not a policy, that we will serve the adult a maximum of two alcoholic drinks with their food.

“This has been the situation in our pubs for the past eight years. The reason is that we do not want children to become unruly in pubs and parents think they can continue drinking while this happens. “

