Westminster Kennel Club Show Crown Siba The Standard Poodle Best In Show

The three-year-old poodle Siba won the dog show at Westminster Kennel Club 144 on Tuesday.

Since the crowd in Madison Square Garden fought against 2,500 hard-fought opponents to a large extent against the balanced poodle, Siba owned the show ring and strolled to victory. Poodles are top competitors in dog competitions and are available in three sizes – standard, toy and miniature. However, this is only the tenth time that a poodle has become an American leader. This is the first time since 2002 and the first standard poodle since 1991 to receive the highest award.

This was a big win not only for the beautiful poodle, but also for their dog handler Chrystal Clas, The experienced trader explained that this was their last competition together before the victory round at the end of the competition. Clas looks proudly at Siba.

“She just has confidence in herself, that attitude. It keeps me busy, ”Clas told reporters after SIb had won best in their group on Monday. “She is so elegant and full of herself.”

Siba will retire as the champion at the top of her game.

The Westminster Kennel Club dog show winners will not receive any winnings if they are ahead. The winners receive a silver bowl, breeding rights and lifelong boast rights for their dog.

There were a total of seven finalists, one from each group. In addition to Siba (not athletic), there were Wilma the Boxer (working), Bourban the Whippet (dog), Bono the Havanese (toy), Conrad the Shetland Sheepdog (Herding), Vinny the Firefox Terrier (Terrier) and Daniel the Golden Retriever ( Sports). Daniel was a fan favorite in Westminster and beat 31 other races in the sports group. Shockingly enough, although Golden Retrievers are one of the most popular breeds in the United States, they have never won Best In Show.