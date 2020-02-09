West Virginia Democrat fires back on Trump criticism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – US Senator Joe Manchin has gone back to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the West Virginia Democrat for guilty of voting on two accusations. Manchin says that he – not Trump – fought tirelessly for his voters.

Manchin published the answer on Twitter Saturday night, the day after Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised and disappointed” with Manchin’s votes and claimed that no president had done more for the state.

Trump carried West Virginia with a whopping 42 percentage points in 2016.

Manchin said that “no democrat has worked harder in a bipartisan manner in the hope that you would succeed.” He added that West Virginia residents “know exactly” who have worked day and night for the past five years to secure their health care and pensions and “it wasn’t you.”

Trump claimed in a subsequent tweet Friday that Manchin was “just a doll” for the Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate.

“That’s all he is!” Tweette Trump.

Trump was acquitted on Wednesday by the senate on charges of abusing his office after senators had barely rejected democratic demands to call witnesses for the trial of charges.

In announcing his decision on the removal of the vote on Wednesday, Manchin said the evidence presented by the house managers clearly supported the allegations against the president.

“I have thoroughly read the transcripts and listened to the witnesses under oath,” Manchin said on Twitter on Saturday. “Where I come from, an accused defends himself with witnesses and evidence.”

Trump continued his criticism of Manchin on Sunday and tweeted that “they are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He could not understand the transcripts. “

Manchin serves his second term as an American senator and was governor of the state from 2005 to 2010.

Manchin announced in September that he would not go back to governor, and ended speculation as to whether moderate democrat would challenge Jim Justice, a Trump-backed established leader who ran as a democrat but changed sides less than a year after taking office .

Manchin and Trump seemed to have a warmer relationship than the president has with most Democratic legislators. Trump invited him to the White House when the president handed the former basketball player Bob Cousy the Medal of Freedom. A month later, Manchin was back at the White House when Trump presented the Medal of Freedom to another former basketball size Jerry West from West Virginia.

Republicans have prevailed in West Virginia in recent decades. But moderate Manchin won a second full term for the Senate in the 2018 elections in a tight race against a Trump-supported challenger.

US Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican who voted against deposition, told Fox News Thursday that people in the state are “quite astonished” by the voice of Manchin.

“I just feel that probably Senator Schumer tightened the sling just a little and said,” Come on, everybody, we’re going to jump off this cliff together, “and here, West Virginians, they’re very surprised,” she said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.