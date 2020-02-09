West Virginia AG warns consumers of identity theft and tax fraud

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 4:05 p.m. EST

/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 4:05 p.m. EST

CHARLESTON, WV. (WFXR) – As consumers file tax returns across the country, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey provides advice on protecting personal information from fraudsters and identity thieves.

“Fraudsters will take every opportunity to access your sensitive, personal, and identifiable information,” said Morrisey. “It is always important to protect your data, but it is especially important this time of year because fraudsters know that the tax season affects everyone. Taxpayers should also remember that studies show that those who are more likely to steal your information are not strangers, but people you know. ”

To protect sensitive, identifiable information such as social security numbers, passwords, finances, birthdays, addresses, etc., Morrisey recommends that taxpayers take the following measures.

Submit your tax return as early as possible so thieves have less time to file a false tax return with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Never file a tax return using a public, unsecured WiFi connection.

Keep personally identifiable documents such as social security cards, bank records, etc. in a safe place, not in your wallet.

Destroy confidential documents before throwing them away to prevent identity thieves from putting the information back together.

Distinguish between legitimate and suspicious emails by paying attention to typing errors, misspellings, poor grammar, and a strong curiosity for personal details.

Recall that the IRS uses letters as the primary method of contacting taxpayers. The IRS will not reach taxpayers via SMS, unsolicited email, or social media.

Look for letters from the IRS stating that a tax return you have not submitted, that multiple tax returns have been filed under your name, or that you have collected wages from an unknown employer. If you receive one of these letters, it can be an indication of identity theft.

If you believe you are a victim of tax theft, you can call the IRS Identity Protection Specialized Unit at 1-800-908-4490 or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808.

