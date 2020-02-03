West Ham United prohibits fans if they are found guilty of homophobic abuse after arrests against Brighton

West Ham United will ban fans if found guilty of homophobic abuse after arrests against Brighton | The independent <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-N9RMBBF" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></noscript>

The police said there were three arrests in total at the London Stadium

Three arrests were made at London Stadium on Saturday

West Ham says that for life, they will ban anyone found guilty of homophobic abuse after two fans were arrested during Saturday’s game against Brighton. The Metropolitan Police said there were a total of three arrests at the London Stadium, two for homophobic incidents and one for mistreatment of a remote defender.

A Hammers spokesperson said, “West Ham United is disgusted to hear of alleged homophobic incidents in the Brighton & Hove Albion match. The case is now with the police, but anyone found guilty of discriminatory acts will be banned from life the London Stadium and traveling with the club The club has an unambiguous attitude – we apply a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.

“Equality and diversity are the core of the football club and we are determined to continue to ensure that everyone who enters London Stadium can enjoy watching their team in an inclusive environment.”

