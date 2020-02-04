West Ham news: With police statement about alleged homophobic abuse

The Metropolitan Police calls on witnesses and footage to help investigate alleged homophobic abuse during the Premier League match of West Ham United against Brighton.

There were a total of three arrests at London Stadium on Saturday – two for homophobic incidents and one for assaulting an out-supporter.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that homophobic singing was “heard from a number of people during the contest at the Sir Trevor Booking Stand” and that “it is supposed to have involved home fans”.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

West Ham said the club was “disgusted” to hear of the alleged discrimination and would forbid anyone who was found guilty of homophobic abuse for life.

Everyone who can offer video detectives is encouraged to come forward.

Inspector Matt Ashmead of the Met’s public investigation team said: “We take such allegations very seriously and will act accordingly upon all information brought to our attention. We work with the club and stadium security team to help those identify those hate crimes committed in football and we will take vigorous action against them.

“With the help of law-abiding fans, we were able to identify and arrest two people this weekend who shouted homophobic abuse to other supporters during this game. We welcome any further information or visual material that can provide further evidence or identify other perpetrators.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable and perpetrators will be held responsible for their actions so that the majority of law-abiding fans can enjoy a football game without the minority ruining their experience. If you have information or images to support our research, you can call us on 020 8246 9386 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. “

West Ham drew 3-3 against Brighton – after admitting twice during the final stage – and is currently 18th in the Premier League table, a point for safety.

.