West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from no live coverage of his meeting

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fired a new rocket on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Monday and expressed his dismay that his speech to the General Assembly could not be broadcast “live,” while the budget presented by finance minister Amit Mitra was given the privilege.

“The speech of the finance minister of the state Dr. Mitra was live, while the address of the governor under Article 176, an important opportunity, in sharp deviation to practice no live reporting and media was also kept away. Leave it judgment of the people of the State! ” Tweeted Dhankhar.

Banerjee, however, avoided a writer’s question about the subject and said it was not her subject.

She said that the question should be put to speaker Biman Banerjee, who can shed light on the issue.

“That’s another problem. That Speaker can tell it. You can ask the Speaker. It’s not my subject,” Banerjee said.

Dhankhar’s address to the state meeting on February 7 was not broadcast live, unlike in recent years.

The lack of television broadcast of the Governor’s address came in the aftermath of a confrontation between him and the Banerjee government about whether Dhankhar would read the full text of the speech pre-approved by the state cabinet.

Dhankhar himself had fueled the debate by saying that he could omit or make additions in his speech to the state meeting approved by the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

He had suggested some changes to the speech that were rejected by the state government.

Finally, Dhankhar complied with the convention and read the entire speech ratified by the government, which contained critical references to the National Population Register, the National Register for Citizens and the (Citizenship) Act.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.