West Bengal Assembly adopts resolution against CAA; urges Modi government to block NRC and NPR

Mamata spoke out against NRC when introduced to Assam after lakhs of Bengali-speaking people were excluded from the final list. She intensified her fight as her party, the Congress of Trinamool (TMC), organized demonstrations in Calcutta and Delhi, as well as other national demonstrations of political parties, students and people in general .

A few days ago, Mamata called on the chief ministers of the northeastern states to pass resolutions that are against the law. It had even issued an open invitation to hold talks on the issues in Calcutta when it suited the chief ministers concerned.

Leftist leader Sujan Chakraborty denounced the West Bengal government and asked why it was waiting for a signal from Delhi. He said, “When we asked that the bill oppose the CAA, why was TMC silent? Why did they say no to a discussion on AAC? ”

West Bengal joins the list of other states like Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan that have passed resolutions in their assemblies against the amended citizenship law. The Assembly of West Bengal adopted a resolution against NRC in September 2019.

