Netflix is ​​expected to release its results after Tuesday’s bell, and investors are cautiously optimistic that the world’s largest streaming service can continue to keep its competitors at bay. But this task is becoming more and more difficult.

What’s going on: Netflix has 158 million subscribers worldwide, overshadowing its competitors. For years, he was able to put a lot of sunshine between himself and his rivals by spending a lot of money on original content and using computer magic to determine what type of shows his customers wanted to watch. (People seem to like real crime documentaries, social media detectives, and chats.)

But Disney + is growing … fast. Wall Street analysts believe the streaming service added more than 20 million customers in its first few weeks, and the company could hit its 2020 year-end targets much sooner than expected. It also advanced its European launch. Amazon Prime Video continues to grow, HBO Max is close and NBC has just announced its new streaming service, Peacock. (HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN.)

This competition has hurt Netflix’s stock.

Netflix’s stock has declined nearly 4% in the past year, a particularly dire performance given that the S&P 500 gained around 29% in 2019. However, the stock rebounded significantly over the last months: it is up 5% in January and has almost gained 16% since the end of October.

The competition: The company restored investor confidence after releasing relatively strong subscriber additions in the third quarter. But that was before Disney + launched in November and Baby Yoda’s character from “The Mandalorian” warmed the hearts of millions of Star Wars fans.

The fourth quarter – the first in which Netflix faced Disney + – was therefore the real test. The company is optimistic: it estimates that 7.6 million new subscribers signed up for Netflix in the last three months of 2019.

What investors are watching: Wall Street will be very careful about whether Netflix can achieve this noble goal. But it will also keep a close eye on Netflix’s profit margin. The company has spent $ 18 billion on original content in the past year. While Netflix remains profitable, it’s not exactly about revenue.

If Netflix misses its targets, the title could take a bumpy ride: the title rose or fell an average of 7% the day after the publication of its profits in the last four quarterly announcements, according to Refinitiv. This includes a drop of more than 10% in the second quarter after the company said it missed its subscriber targets. So take something to soothe your stomach this afternoon.

Asian markets shaken by coronavirus

China has confirmed that Wuhan coronavirus – a disease that has killed at least six people and made hundreds sick in the country – can be transmitted between humans.

There have been no confirmed cases of viruses in Hong Kong. But there have been 14 cases in the neighboring province of Guangdong, including one in the neighboring city of Shenzhen. Taiwan reported its first case after a woman fell ill after leaving a flight from Wuhan.

Asian markets beat Tuesday: Chinese Shanghai Composite fell 1.4%, while Korean Kospi and Japanese Nikkei 225 fell 1% and 0.9% respectively.

No more pain: Pressure on Hong Hong’s actions was compounded by a downgrade in Moody’s credit rating, which downgraded the city’s long-term rating from Aa2 to Aa3 by one notch.

“The lack of tangible plans to address the political, economic and social concerns of the people of Hong Kong that have emerged in the past nine months may reflect an inherently weaker institutional capacity than that of Moody’s,” said Moody’s.

Global growth expectations are… growing

One day after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast, Bank of America released a survey of investors who say they are increasingly optimistic about the global economy.

The percentage of investors who expect growth to improve this year has increased by seven percentage points to 36% in the January Bank of America survey, the bank said on Tuesday morning. Although it is still a minority of investors, it is the highest percentage since February 2018.

The IMF now expects growth of 3.3% in 2020, against a projection of 3.4% in October.

next

Capital One, IBM, Netflix and United Airlines report results after the US markets close.

Coming tomorrow: The profit season is moving forward with results from Johnson & Johnson and Texas Instruments. The latter will highlight the health of American chip makers.