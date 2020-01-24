Wendy Williams is under #Fartgate!

The daytime diva was the subject of her own Hot Topic on Thursday when she released an incident where viewers heard what sounded like gas passing through a stage on The Wendy Williams Show last week.

Naturally, the 55-year-old insisted he didn’t stay away, and enlisted a member of his production team to explain where the suspicious sound came from.

Related: Wendy Hits Back After Howard Stern Reignites Their Arguing!

Wendy told the audience:

“I have something to tell you right now, okay? I didn’t rely on this to put out a fart, I leaned on it because it was comfortable. If I sat (straight) all the time, it would be heavy on my spine. put out my hips and lean in. I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show … I’ve never been able to make this show. In fact, I almost never go away, you know why? The gas is released by others ‘other ways and mine are belching because all I do is talk.

Hmm … we’re not sure the human body works like a gurl – but move on!

Related: Nicki Minaj Rips With Wendy Over Comments About Her Wife!

Wendy says that if she gets away (which, no), she’ll stop talking about it, because “the humor is always funny.” He added:

“At the sound of that fart, I’m going to have to change my costume, leave a mark on the chair. I can’t even save the costume, I’m going to throw it away. It’s filthy beyond filthy-tivity.”

To further boost himself, the former radio host called his gaffer – aka his “trustworthy style” – John Anderson on stage to shed more light on the situation, and he explained that the sounds of the audience heard in the clip were the group preparing for a backstage chemistry experiment. He said:

“We were filling the backstage of the fish tank and we didn’t have the right hose. It was vomiting like someone was coming out. It’s not Wendy’s!”

For those who don’t know, the TV personality went viral after appearing to let a rip while talking about the football player Odell Beckham Jr. last week. Many Twitter users couldn’t help but discuss the Hot Topic, with a tweet:

“Sleepless cause I can’t stop thinking about Wendy Williams letting go of a bad fart on Friday’s stage of her daily conversation.”

Others felt it was restitution for Williams for the recent cynicism Joaquin PhoenixRemoved lip.

Does U think Wendy’s mic really picks something different, or does her team cover the ass? Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) and share your thoughts in the comments!

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnWn7pM2UzQ (/ embedded)

(Image by The Wendy Williams Show)