Wendy Williams praises Zaya Wade, tells Haters to just be quiet

Wendy Williams became emotional during her show on Wednesday morning, because she took the time to celebrate Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya for living her truth after appearing as a transgender.

The athlete and his wife Gabrielle Union Zaya, formerly known as Zion, introduced the world on Tuesday. Appears on Ellen, Wade recalled that his child said to him: “I think I am ready to live by my truth. I want to be referred to as ‘she’ and ‘her’, I would like it if you would call me Zaya.” Union then shared a video from Zaya on Twitter and said she was “so proud” of her 12-year-old stepchild.

Meet Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It is ok to listen to your children, to love them and to respect them exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) 11 February 2020

Wendy first showed that video of Zaya (above) to her studio audience before she commented. In the clip, the preteen gives advice to others who are afraid of a judgment. “Don’t even think about that, just be true to yourself,” she said. “What is the point of being on this earth if you are going to try to be someone you are not? It is as if you are not even living like yourself. Be honest and do not really care about the stereotypical way to be yourself. “

“You have to push through even in difficult times. It is worth it, I feel it is very worthwhile when you reach that point of your own,” she adds.

“The sooner you find out who you are or who you want to be in life, the easier life becomes when you get older,” Wendy said, her studio audience applauding. “That’s what I discovered.”

She then began to dab the tears in her eyes. “At the age of 12, many of us didn’t know who we were and we only find out when we’re in high school or college or in our thirties,” Williams added.

“I feel, with all the bullying with children … good for her to find out who she wants to be from,” the host continued. “At least she has that and a supportive mother and father. For those who don’t understand or don’t like it, don’t say anything. This is a child who knows more about her life than we were when we were 12, okay?”

Wade’s oldest son, Zaire, also posted a message in support of Zaya to Instagram on Wednesday morning.

“Man, I remember bothering my mother as a child when I told her that I wanted a brother so badly. I was the only child looking for a business and someone to look after and take care of,” wrote he. “I am blessed to have my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years. We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the only thing we never did was leave each other behind. I told you that I would lay down my life to make sure you were ten toes down and happy on this earth. “

“I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you boy, and if it means something, just know that no love is lost on this side,” he added.

Watch the Dwyane interview with Ellen below: