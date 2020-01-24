Wendy Williams opens about divorce and dating at the Tonight Show

Wendy Williams is officially a single woman.

The presenter of the talk show confirmed that her divorce was completed earlier this week while appearing on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

“After 9 months, yes, I am completely divorced,” she explained when Fallon asked about the status of things with ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

“In an old life a door has been closed, the new chapter has been so beautiful,” she went on and choked as she spoke. She then thanked the host for asking and noted that some people tend to “tip” with her about the subject.

“I’m not mad, it was 25 years, I don’t regret it,” she added. “But you know, sometimes people go on with their lives. Now I don’t live in Jersey anymore, it’s Wendy in town.”

Williams filed a divorce in 2019 after nearly 22 years of marriage. She and Kevin have one child, the 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. The submission was surrounded by reports that Hunter’s mistress, Sharina Hudson, had a child.

Although Wendy has been quite open about her love life in her talk show, she revealed a bit more about hunting and the kind of men she’s interested in now that she’s single again. When asked if she was dating, she replied, “Am I? Do I look like I’m having a hard time?”

“I really didn’t think it would be that way, but it seems so natural,” she said about her new life. “Our son is 19, he is free at school. I wish the other the best. Yes, I date between the treatment [her talk show]. I live with my two girls [her cats] Chit Chat and My Way. That’s how it goes, I chat for a living and my way is how it goes. New rules! “

“I have no type,” she continued. “Like going out with a short boy. Do you know what is interesting when you grow up? You realize within 5 minutes, even the worst, visually or in terms of size, if he has a game, I participate. As long as he can pay “Your own bills. Those days are over! Pay your own bills, pay me with respect. I’m a woman, not a friend. She’s lonely, but I’m not desperate.”

Williams said she would get married again … with a marriage certificate. She also added, “I don’t want to live with you. You have your place, I have mine.”