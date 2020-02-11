Wendy Williams hits Amber Rose’s face tattoo

Wendy is not a fan (photo: YouTube / Fox)

Wendy Williams has revealed that she is not a big fan of Amber Rose’s latest tattoo.

Amber recently decided to color the names of her sons Sebastian, seven and Slash, on her face for three months, but Wendy does not think it is a good idea.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old said to the audience, “Amber, you know I love you, girl, but why ruin your forehead?”

“Her three-month-old name is Slash, and her seven-year-old name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your children, but are you doing this here?”

Wendy later joked that the model “should get one of those Anna Wintour wigs and cover it very quickly”, with the audience then clapping and smiling.

The host added: “I just don’t understand why she would do that. Just like me, she’s a bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you and that’s it. That is it.’

Amber’s new tattoo was revealed last week in a video on YouTube that showed her on a shopping trip for a new pair of trainers at Cool Kicks in Los Angeles, along with her friend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

She had clearly tattooed “Bash” – Sebastian’s nickname – on the left side of her head, while “Slash” was inked on the right side, just below her hairline.

Amber’s tattoo was revealed last week in a new YouTube video (Photo: YouTube)

Amber doesn’t have to show the tattoos on social media yet, so it’s a surprise for many.

And it seems that the 36-year-old is not the first tattooed celeb that Wendy was looking for – she has recently also branded Scarlett Johansson’s back tattoo “filthy.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmprXDrAdN0 (/ embed)

During the monthly edition of her chat show, Wendy was accompanied by her Style Squad – Bevy Smith, Lloyd Boston and Robert Verdi – to discuss their favorite looks from the Oscars red carpet.

And although the group seemed to love Scarlett’s metallic silver dress that she was wearing, Wendy was not impressed by the large roses on her back that were visible through the strapless cut of the dress.

Wendy also took a swipe on the back tattoo of Scarlett Johannsson (Photo: AP)

When a photo showed the rear view, Wendy shivered and said, “Are the tattoos real?”

After Bevy confirmed that they were real, she then replied: “Tattoos, however … they are filthy on the back.

“I judge. I have tattoos, I judge every time I get out of the shower. “

More: Academy Awards



It seems ironic in itself, because Wendy indeed has a large tattoo of roses and vines on her lower abdomen, which disguises an abdominal scar.

Wendy said earlier about ink: “I am not really a person who likes tattoos. I still stick to that.

“I don’t like that very much, but I’d rather have that than the cut.”





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email at [email protected], by calling 020 3615 2145 or by going to the Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Mike Boateng of Love Island snarls at Shaughna Phillips while telling her to keep her mouth shut in a shocking example

MORE: Barbra Streisand reveals that she “looked forward” to awarding Eminem his Oscar prize in 2003