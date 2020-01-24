Wendy Williams didn't fart, okay!

Photo: Larry French / Stringer

Click when you’ve seen the video of Wendy Williams supposed to have you ripped during the hot topics segment of their show. Williams called the scandal “FartGate” and addressed it with her calm and well-founded reaction.

“I want to talk to you about something very, very serious. I went through this for a moment and would like to have a private conversation with you, okay? “

Williams vehemently denied the allegation that she had given petrol during the segment and said that she rarely actually fartes the period, much less on her show.

“I’ve never farted on this show,” said Williams. “I hardly actually fart, you know why? Because the gas is released in different ways and belches mine because I’m just talking. “

As a fellow human being who does nothing but talk, I would like to call this a bullshit. Sure, I belch – if you like – quite often, but that doesn’t mean that I hardly fart. I haven’t studied anatomy yet, so I’m not going to pretend to be familiar with the specifics of the human gastrointestinal system, but I don’t think it’s as accurate as how bodies work? Sure, they are both bodily functions caused by gas, but I have always believed that gas comes from different holes at different times, for some reason that is more biologically motivated as “My mouth is open a lot”.

Wendy continued, assuring her audience that she would have laughed if she had farted, which frankly seems pretty accurate.

“I would definitely have laughed because farts are always fun,” said Williams. “You know a girl like me would have laughed at it!”

What was the real cause of this mysterious and stressful sound? Wendy suspected that someone had changed the clip and added the sound, but a stage worker with the very real, not at all wrong-sounding name “John Anderson” cleared up the bloating caused by flatulence:

“We filled up an aquarium behind the stage and we didn’t have the right hose,” said Anderson. “The air just came out and it stuttered as if someone was farting. OK? So that’s how it was. It wasn’t Wendy! “

…. whatever you say, “John Anderson”. [People]

apparently Colton Haynes has just been made aware of the existence of Amazon. Yes, you know that Amazon – the massive, dystopian technology company owned by the richest man in the world and known for its affordable two-day delivery and working conditions.

Apparently, Haynes was “discovering” what Amazon was – which feels like a completely wrong use of that word – and “was successfully ordering pillow cases.” about something in a long time 😂. “

This raises many potential questions. Isn’t Haynes rich? Why does he seem so excited to order pillow cases online when many non-Amazon retailers also sell pillow cases? Did he sign up for Amazon Prime? And more pressing is Haynes still in the dark about any other massive technology company? Did he hear about Google Dotcom?

But I personally just want to know where I can find the rock under which Colton Haynes has lived for a few years and how much it costs to rent a room down there. [People]