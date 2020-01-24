Wendy Williams spoke of the moment when viewers claim she farted on live television.

The 55-year-old is not often shy when it comes to discussing topics on her talk show. So she didn’t waste time addressing the moment called “Fartgate” and left her behind as “Windy” Williams.

It has been reported that Wendy got one out when she slid around in her seat in one of the episodes last week and her microphone was said to pick up the noise.

Wendy quickly spoke up and said, “I want to talk to you about something very, very serious. I’ve been through this for a moment and would like to have a private conversation with you, okay?”

Wendy Williams fans believe she was farting live on the air

(Image: Wendy Williams Show)

She continued, “I’ve never farted on this show. I hardly ever fart, you know why?

“Because the gas is released in different ways and belches mine because I’m just talking.”

The audience was still convinced that Wendy had let out a sneaky one, and she continued to defend the situation.

Wendy added, “Now let me tell you something, okay? I don’t bend over to cause a fart, I bend over because it’s comfortable.

“When I sit (all the time) it is difficult for my back. I have no back. I am not trying to get my back.

“I like to let go of my hips and sit back, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing it on this show for 11 years!”

Wendy Williams defended herself in the middle of ‘Fartgate’

(Image: Wendy Williams Show)

Although the explanation seemed reasonable, it did not convince many online users who continued to tweet about their thoughts on the situation.

A viewer tweeted, “Wendy Williams just broadcast one on live television. Now you don’t act like you aren’t farting what I say.”

The fans are not convinced of Wendy Williams’ excuses

(Image: Wendy Williams Show)

Anther added: “WENDY FARTED !!! It sounded like a REALLY hot topic … #WindyWilliams.”

Hopefully Wendy can put ‘Fartgate’ in bed, although people are still keeping an eye on whether the duvet is lifting.

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.