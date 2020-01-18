TV presenter Wendy Williams apologized after controversial comments she made about her show about the litter scar of Joker star Joaquin Phoenix.

When Wendy Williams spoke about Golden Globes in an episode of her show earlier this week, she made questionable comments about Joker star Joaquin Phoenix. During her ‘Hot Topics’ segment, Wendy Williams pointed to the lip scar of Joaquin Pheonix.

Following comments about Joaquin Phoenix in her show, Wendy Williams was confronted with online play from many fans. Joaquin Phoenix never responded to Wendy Williams’s comments, but the Joker star has talked about his lip scar in the past and said it was something he was born with. Wendy Williams later apologized on her Twitter. You can see Wendy Williams’s tweet below.

. @ Bighill44 We are thinking of Beau today while he is operating. I want to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beau, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help the split community.

– Wendy Williams (@ WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Here is the official summary for the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix:

Director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ revolves around the iconic arch enemy and is an original, isolated fictional story that has never before been seen on the big screen. Phillip’s exploration of Arthur Fleck, which is indelibly depicted by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s broken community. He is a rental clown during the day and wants to be a stand-up comic at night … but thinks the joke always seems like him. Arthur, trapped in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, makes a bad decision that triggers a chain reaction of escalating events in this grim character study.

Directed by Todd Phillips from a script he wrote with Scott Silver, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn FleshleRemark, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.

Joker now plays in theaters!

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

