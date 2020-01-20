Wendy Williams accidentally lets a brazen fart rip and lives in the air

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Wendy Williams seemed accidentally farted when she presented The Wendy Williams Show live on air, and viewers are hysterical.

The TV host was in the middle of her Hot Issues segment on Friday when they saw her move in her seat and a noise like a bit of flatulence was heard.

However, always professional, Wendy did not address the sound and continued speaking.

Of course, nothing escapes the minefield of Twitter and many reacted with tears of laughter to share the moment.

Wendy was presenting her Current Issues segment when she seemed to fart (Image: Fox)

“I can’t sleep because I can’t stop thinking about Wendy Williams letting out an unpleasant fart during Friday’s episode of her talk show during the day,” one wrote, and another added: “I’ve been laughing at the microphone for 30 minutes Wendy Williams picking up her fart. As if she couldn’t. “

Wendy Williams Show spectators were hysterical about the false step

@WendyWilliams … you farted 💨👈🏾😹

– UunderFFoot (165) (@ 8vons) January 20, 2020

Did Wendy Williams really fart on TV or did any of you edit it? Because if he did … 😭😂

– 𝕊𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕦 (@jaylann___) January 20, 2020

I can’t sleep because I can’t stop thinking about Wendy Williams letting out an unpleasant fart during Friday’s episode of her daytime talk show.

– cameron 🦋 (@imallbikiniporn) January 20, 2020

I’ve been laughing for 30 minutes at Wendy Williams’s microphone picking up her fart. As if I couldn’t

– e (@baldbae) January 19, 2020

I just saw Wendy Williams sneak away while talking on her show and I’m literally crying

– K2️⃣ ​​Kush (@KellyKellyKush) January 19, 2020

Wendy Williams released the wettest fart on her show yesterday sksksksjs

– R.I.P Betty White (@xMuvaTokyo) January 18, 2020

Wendy is not the first celebrity to accidentally fart live in the air, and it certainly won’t be the last.

In September, Britain’s Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden, made the old argument “better than when I was” surprised at the Heart radio studio.

Amanda soon realized that the wind had broken and uttered the words “I farted” to Ashley Roberts, before moving away from her desk and fanning the air.

Charming.

In November, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell rejected a claim that he had farted on television after viewers heard a loud noise during his interview on MSNBC.

More: Wendy Williams



The Californian representative was responding to host Chris Matthews when, in the middle of the sentence, it sounded like he had left a scam.

However, Eric later denied releasing a bassoon of buttocks or firing a stinky torpedo and in a text message to Buzzfeed News, he wrote: ‘It wasn’t me! ‘Say ah. And I didn’t hear it when I was talking. “

The Wendy Williams Show airs on Fox in the United States.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Wendy Williams apologizes after teasing Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip in a chat show

MORE: Carol Vorderman “disgusted” with Wendy Williams for mocking Joaquin Phoenix with a “cleft lip” joke