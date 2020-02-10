Wendy Shay storms the church of Jesus Ahouf3, the prophet Akwasi Appiah, to avert the prophecy of the kidnapping

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has made a leap in faith to visit the man of God, the prophet Akwesi Appiah, who predicted an impending kidnapping that would hit the musician.

But when God revealed that he wanted to redeem her, the hit maker of “Uber Driver” in the Church of the Prophet expressed her greatest gratitude to the Prophet for the revelation about her.

Must read: Elikem Kumordzie is damn disrespectful and has no manners for his comments on Kofi Adjorlolo – Juliet Ibrahim

Wendy said the prophecy about her kidnapping was confirmation of what has been heard and seen for some time. Your visit to the Church should thank God for his love for her and for the man of God.

Wendy Shay went to her IG site, shared a video, and accepted it.

“God is good 🙏🏾

Indeed, God reveals that it was an honor to worship with the Prophet Akwasi Appiah in the Newlife Kingdom Chapel

I thank you all for your prayers

# ShayGang # Shayforever # Mosthigh

See also: Video: Afia Schwarzenegger tears apart Elikem Kumordzie because he disregards Kofi Adjorlolo

Here is the video

View this post on Instagram

Indeed, God reveals that it was an honor to worship with the Prophet Akwasi Appiah in the chapel of the Kingdom of Newlife

A post by Queen Shay 👑 (@wendyshayofficial) on February 9, 2020 at 7:43 p.m. PST

Facebook Comments