Wendy Shay joins Ghanaians to pay tribute to the late rule of Ebony; Here’s what she has to say about ebony

Today is the second year in which the musician Ebony Reigns has been called to fame. She died in a bloody accident that killed her boyfriend Franky Kuri and a soldier named Vondee, all of whom were in the car in which she was traveling. Only the driver survived the accident.

Two years later, the Ghanaians pay tribute to the Kupe singer and Wendy Shay added her voice. Wendy, who is now on Ebony, shared and wrote her picture.

“Bony, thank you for inspiring me to be who I am today. Our legacy is still alive and I will do everything I can to remember wherever I go

Rest in Power Bon ✊🏾

# Bonypondis # Rufftown

A post shared by Queen Shay 👑 (@wendyshayofficial) on February 8, 2020 at 4:39 am PST

