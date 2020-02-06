Wema bank employee on trial for alleged theft of N2.4m

A Wema Bank Plc employee, Tojah Dimike, was indicted on Thursday in an Ado Ekiti district court, Ekiti, for allegedly stealing N2.4 million from the bank.

NAN reports that the 30-year-old accused of theft and conversion of bank funds into personal use is charged in two ways.

Prosecutors, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, informed the court that the defendant committed the offenses at around 3:30 p.m. between January 23 and 28. at Wema Bank Plc, Fajuyi Street in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said the offenses violated section 383 and were punished in accordance with sections 390 and 249 of the Penal Code, Ekiti State Laws, 2012.

Tojah Dimike did not plead guilty to the charges.

Emmanuel Sumonu, the defense attorney, asked the court to bail his client.

The Supreme Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, granted the accused a bail of N100,000 with two guarantees.

Adegboye, who adjourned until March 27, said one of the sureties had to provide evidence of land ownership.