Well, I should cross 10 crore today

Malang ticket office: he did well on saturday as 8.89 crore I enter. Ideally, a double digit score would have allowed the movie an even healthier weekend. However, the theaters in Delhi opened only at night due to the elections and that hurt the general collections a bit.

A growth of 6.71 rupees Friday so far 8.89 crore Saturday is a good indication that the target audience, youth, has been accepting the film. The figures so far exceed expectations and if a similar jump is observed on Sunday, Bollywood could have surprising success this season.

Box office Malang Day 2: It does well, it should cross 10 million rupees today

So far, the movie directed by Mohit Suri has compiled 15.60 crore and while Rs 25 million it would be comfortably overcome, you have to see how much closer Malang is to the 30 crores before the end of the weekend. The movie is collecting more than the combined numbers of all the other running movies (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shikara, Jawaani Jaaneman) and that would in fact be nice for Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

