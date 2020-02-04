“Well Done Google”: Anand Mahindra “Cries” after watching Super Bowl Ad, Twitter relates

The Super Bowl is one of the most broadcasted programs, something for which various companies such as Amazon and Google pay high prices to get an advertising space.

Google undoubtedly took the opportunity with its ad “Loretta.” It follows the “little help” that an old man from Google Assistant takes to not forget the “love of his life.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xSxXiHwMrg (/ embed)

The video has been successful in hitting hearts all over the world and the list also includes the business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra is known as very vocal on Twitter and has now spoken to everyone when he tweeted that “Loretta” could make him cry.

This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Serious. Maybe it’s my vintage that identified me with it. But I think it strikes a chord with most people regardless of their age … Well done Google. You have managed to dive deep into our hearts … https://t.co/yfJPvvQ2uI

– anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 3 February 2020

He wrote that his vintage might have made him more identified with the advertisement. But he was sure it would “reach an agreement with most people” regardless of their age. He ended with congratulating the media giant for ‘deep diving’ in everyone’s heart. The original video on YouTube has been viewed more than 14 million times and the tweet from Mahindra produced 1.6K likes and 142 retweets. The tweet was filled with varied responses.

Sweet…

– Pradeep Mukerjee (@PradeepMukerjee) 3 February 2020

👌👌

– Shailesh Arun Zarekar (@zarekarshailesh) 3 February 2020

Google knows how to tap emotions.

– Simba! (@smanohar_s) February 3, 2020

A Twitter user thought it was the best Super Bowl ads.

Yes, it was the best, I thought.

– rajat singhal (@singhalrajat) 3 February 2020

magnificent

– SAMIR RIZVI (@sameerbhai) 3 February 2020

Technology can bring emotions to life. Great use of technology

– D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) 3 February 2020

The ad slogan was “A little help with the little things,” while the instrumental version of Say Something from “A Great Big World” played in the background.

keywords: Anand Mahindra, Loretta, tweet, Twitter, Google, Super Bowl, Google Assistant, YouTube

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.