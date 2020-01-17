Well connected, better for Indian Oaks

For a perfect career start, Well Connected calls on the best for the Indian Oaks, a first-year event on the 12th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here on Saturday.

To be run over the distance from Derby (2400m), this high-level race attracted 11 competitors and Well Connected, making its eighth appearance at the start gates, should draw the judge’s attention.

Well connected, trained by the astute trainer S Padmanabhan, could well redeem his reputation after a slightly downward trend in his career graph in recent times.

Taking up four races in its first four starts, including the Kingfisher Ultra Bangalore Derby (Gr1) and the championships of Bangalore and Deccan Fillies, should make its comeback on the others. However, she failed later, but was never too far from the best finalists.

The Indian Oaks (Gr1) gives the filly a great chance to bounce back because she has the necessary experience and a race on the Mumbai track would add to her advantage.

She finished fourth in the Guineas behind Gift of Grace and Juliette, both in the fray for the Oaks too, but with much more ground to cover this time, Gift of Grace, formed by Parvathi Byramji, tasted her first success in the Indian classics last month while standing to win the Style Cracker Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr1) when it debuted in Mumbai. She has kept Juliette and Well Connected at bay over the mile, but the extended distance will put her to the test.

Juliette and Kate, the latest news in the neighborhood, can set fire to the powder, especially Kate, who won an impressive victory in Hyderabad.

It’s a huge demand for the rookie, however, she has shown a nice step in the way she clinched her first win.

The race wears an open look, however, well connected, with its experience and some classic conquests seems to be the one to beat.

.