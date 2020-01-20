Welcome to the U, Quincy Roche

The Miami Hurricanes again got gold from the transfer portal and added the defensive elite end Quincy Roche from Temple. The announcement came an hour after D’Eriq King announced he was coming to Miami.

The first thought to move to the UNC was that developments with Miami started last week when it was announced that Roche would visit UM this weekend.

Roche was the 2019 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year after an incredible season with 13 sacks, 19 TFLs, 49 tackles and two forced fiddles. With 26 career sacks, he is the second in Temple history and has a total of 39.5 TFLs in three years. The 6-4 235 pound Roche has made comparisons Khalil Mack, thanks to his quickness to keep up with his enormous skills in the passport frenzy.

With Roche, the Canes now have one of the best defensive end duos in college football and work with Gregory Rousseau.

If you combine the statistics from Greg Rousseau and Quincy Roche from 2019, you have:

-28.5 sacks

-38.5 TFLs

Bring Roche to Miami and you have the deadliest DE duo in college football

– Big Marsh (@hurricanesmarsh) January 3, 2020