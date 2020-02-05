Welcome to the U, Avantae Williams

In a bit of a shock, Safety Avantae Williams, 4-star DeLand (FL), entered the Miami Hurricanes against the Florida Gators during his national signing day announcement ceremony a few moments ago!

SURPRISE!!!! Avantae Williams commits to Miami, Florida

A quick and dynamic defender, the 5’11 ” and 170 lb Williams is one of the best players in the country at his position. An Under Armor All-American, Williams is well known for his speed, athleticism and field skills.

If this title sounds familiar, it should; Wiilliams got involved in Miami almost 3 years ago (February 2017, to be exact). He did this on the same day as his cousin, RB Lorenzo Lingard. And, at the time, it made sense.

Since then, however, Williams left Miami (one of the more than a million players to do so, but I digress) in May 2018. Even when he was hired in Miami, Williams visited schools all over the world. country, gaining experience for what a variety of school campuses looked like. During this process, Williams joined the Oregon Ducks in December 2018.

Even after this engagement, few people thought that Williams would actually end up in Eugene for college. He maintained this commitment to Oregon for almost a year before withdrawing from this commitment just before the first signing period. And, along the way, Miami was in constant touch with Williams.

As National Signing Day approached, the 2 finalists for Williams were Miami and Florida. He had strong relationships with the two staff members and had visited each campus officially and unofficially several times in the past 3 years of his recruitment.

But the stronger relationship was with the Miami staff whose coaches, Manny Diaz and Ephraim Banda, had recruited him along the way, and this ensured Williams’ fair engagement.

Williams is the 4th Safety to choose Miami in this recruitment class. He joins Brian Balom, Jalen Harrell and Keshawn Washington in this position in this class. Williams is the 21st Canes entry in 2020.

We will talk more about Williams’ skills in the Recruitment Book, which will be temporarily updated.