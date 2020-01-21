Welcome to a wintry week blog

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Welcome to a winter week! Yes, the coming week looks cold and happy, with some chances of snow, a mix of snow and rain, and maybe even a few freezing drizzle or sleet. Good thing the chiefs won, or we’d all be in a bad mood after reading this weather blog.

Our wintry weather started on Monday with a quick beat system that raced through the Kansas City subway between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. The snow was light but heavy enough to cause some slippery roads and a few falls for a short time. Here are some snow reports from the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

1) Warrensburg 1.0 ”

2) Near Kearney 1.0 ”

3) Dearborn, MO. 0.8 “

4) Weatherby Lake 0.4 ”

It was enough to provide our frozen surfaces with a cosmetic coating over most of the subway, including this shot from my front yard in Blue Springs.

We’re not done this week, no, far from it. Check out this composite radar / satellite image from Monday noon. A piece of energy rains in California off the California coast. Meanwhile, a second and stronger storm is blowing across the North Pacific off the coast of Washington and Oregon.

The storm over the Pacific Northwest will throw the storm out of southern California and send it to the region of the four corners of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado by Tuesday morning. We will notice an increase in clouds on Tuesday afternoon as the storm approaches the southern Rocky Mountains. We have a lot of cold air for snow, but this storm seems to bring a bit warmer air as it approaches Kansas and Missouri.

This warmer air complicates the forecast for the second half of the week. When it comes to whether we see snow or a mixture of snow, rain and freezing rain. I tend to have a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Colder air north of Kansas City may support more snow along and north of I-70. The Weather Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, provides 72-hour snow forecast. The WPC forecast for Monday noon provides a 50 percent chance of at least 5 cm in much of northern Missouri. Closer to Kansas City there is a 10% to 30% chance of at least two inches of snow. This will change a little between now and Wednesday. So check the blog for updates.

It is expected that light snowfall will reach the subway on Wednesday morning. This first round of precipitation should consist of snow because the air is cold enough and the atmosphere appears to be saturated. Therefore, some large, fat, wet snowflakes should fall before noon. But here, too, the snow can mix with the warmer air or turn into cold rain with surface temperatures around 35 degrees. Yuck.

See the dashed lines between New Mexico and North Dakota. This is an elongated area with low pressure. This extended storm causes the first round of snow, possibly mixed with sleet and rain on Wednesday. The graph over the state of Kansas may show you the gradual change from blue (snow) to pink (sleet, freezing rain) to green (rain). Evidence that warmer air enters the storm system and uses a wrench to predict how much snow might fall.

Further south, rain is more likely than snow or sleet, but initially it could be used as a short period of winter weather over the Ozarks and areas in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The first part of the storm winds through the Midwest through Wednesday evening and Thursday. It may not be snowing or raining all the time, but there is a chance that rain and snow, or a mixture of both, will occur by Thursday evening. Friday, the second part of the winter week is coming. Below is a radar simulation for Friday morning.

It is expected that a stronger storm or surface depth will form over Missouri in the night hours until Friday morning. When the storm is in the south of Missouri on Friday morning, it will be cold enough for snow on Friday. If snow is to accumulate, it could be when most of the measurable snow falls.

We saw a similar setup a few weeks ago, where it snowed for about six hours and the region collected between two and five inches of snow. A similar setup on Friday would lead to similar results.

Check back regularly this week as we update the weather blog, and be sure to download the KCTV5 News app to your mobile device. The blog is also published in the KCTV5 app. Welcome to a winter week, remember that the chiefs are in the Super Bowl.

