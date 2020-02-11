Weird or innovative? Inspired by Vir Das, wife cooks a storm with Chyawanprash Smoothie

The newest craze for possibly getting out of Twitteratti is a Chyawanprash smoothie.

A user on the micro blogging site shared a photo of the smoothie that it dedicated to the Indian comedian Vir Das.

In a tweet, she shared the photo of the smoothie in a transparent jar with a red and white checkered lid and a straw.

The photo, which was certainly not very well received by Twitteratis, was endorsed as: “Dedicated to @thevirdas the Chyawanprash smoothie. It will not let you go.”

In another tweet, the user shared the drink’s recipe. “200 ml milk of your choice, half an apple, 1 tbsp peanut butter, 2 teaspoon linseed, 1 teaspoon Chyawanprash + lil bit honey!”

This bizarre smoothie comes after Vir Das mentioned in his show on Netflix called Vir Das for India about the bad taste of Chyawanprash and how it is a nightmare for most Indian children.

Vir also responded to the user’s smoothie with a dissatisfied emoji. In another tweet, Vir replied to another Twitter user, who said no one needs a Chyawanprash smoothie, like “Yo … I’m just kidding … I have no control over the aftermath (sic).”

The other users also responded and were concerned about how this is the last thing they need in life.

Somehow the words look like an oxymoron !! How can something like a smoothie be made from chawanprash? His description of it (appropriate farmers) was quite appropriate! Anyway, how did it taste?

