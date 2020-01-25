Indian stock markets had a volatile trend last week when the effect of weak global signals and mixed quarterly gains came into play. For the week ending January 24, the BSE Sensex benchmark index fell 0.79% to 41,613, while the Nifty lost 0.84% ​​to 12,248. Here is a look at the top five winners and losers among Nifty’s actions:

THE BEST WINNERS

Bharti Infratel: Shares of Bharti Infratel Ltd increased 12% this week after the central government requested the Telecommunications Department not to take any coercive action against telecommunications companies for non-payment of adjusted gross income (AGR) quotas until new court orders.

Yes bank: Yes, Bank Ltd shares rose 9% during the week after the president of the State Bank of India (SBI), Rajnish Kumar, said the bank was too big to be allowed to go bankrupt and it was certain that Some solutions would arise to help the lender with problems.

Grasim Industries: Grasim Industries Ltd shares rose 7% during the week thanks to positive news for the telecommunications sector, as the company owns an 11.55% stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares rose 4.8% this week after the government approved up to 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the company from 49% earlier.

L&T: The shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) rose 4.2% during the week after the company’s consolidated third-quarter earnings increased 15.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,352 crore.

The best losers

UPL: UPL Ltd shares fell 7.8% this week in reports that the Income Tax Department has searched the company’s offices and premises for suspected tax evasion and account manipulation.

Indian coal: Coal India Ltd shares lost 6.7% during the week after a media report said BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, will reduce its capital to zero by mid-year.

ONGC: Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) sank 5.6% this week amid a wider decline in oil and gas stocks.

Tata Motors: The shares of Tata Motors Ltd fell 5.5% during the week, even when the company entered the premium hatchback segment with the launch of Altroz ​​at a price that started at Rs 5.29 lakh for the gasoline version and Rs 6.99 lakh for the diesel version.

NTPC: NTPC Ltd shares lost 5.3% this week. The company said Thursday that the Ministry of Energy appointed Ashish Upadhyaya as nominated director of the government on the NTPC board.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.