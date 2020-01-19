Weekly Astrology Review January 20 - January 26 - Horoscopes for the week of January 20 - January 26

Welcome astronomy lover! Our new resident astrologers Tali and Ophi Edut (a.k.a. The AstroTwins) have your daily and weekly horoscopes and will also provide you with lunar cycle oscilloscopes every two months so that you have a complete overview of the events in your shield this month. If you’ve never heard of Tali and Ophi, they are identical twin sisters who are professional astrologers known for their precise predictions.

Make a wish for yourself and the world! The Aquarius season starts this Monday, January 20th. This zodiac sign triggers a beautiful paradox, increases individuality AND brings us together to work together. Over the next four weeks, you may be invested in differentiating from the crowd as well as finding your place in it. Scratch your chin a few and it will make sense. We don’t all have to be the same to “belong”. This is one of the best lessons that these eccentric air signs will teach until February 18th. As a sign of humanitarian aid, this solar cycle is the best time to become activism – or disruptive art that pushes a message into the zeitgeist. If you could make the world an inclusive place for everyone, what would you do? Look for opportunities to combine talent and support mutual growth in your neighborhood or near your office. Do you embrace the sharing economy: How can you pool resources, trade services or invest in goods together? Start making changes in your corner of the earth and the fundamental wave could stand out from there. And don’t forget to use virtual networks to gather people for a common cause.

Another wave of idealistic energy shakes the boat this Friday, January 24, as the only new moon of the year in Aquarius boosts your search for vision. Were you too tame in your approach? This rebellious new moon is here to disrupt the status quo. Interrupt the unbelief and think of the “impossible”. Ideas don’t have to make sense straight away. The fun comes with experimenting in the laboratory. And while last month’s eclipse in Capricorn (December 26th) brought us resolutions and targets, this insanity brings our plans to a higher vibration. Build an online empire? Launch an original product? Aquarius is all about innovation, crowdsourcing and community love. Call the developers and get to work with the online company or the awesome app that started as a joke but could actually turn into something legal and profitable. Set August 3 as a potential start date when the corresponding full moon in Aquarius will bring a rich and binary harvest.

This new moon also matches the new lunar year (which officially takes place on Saturday, January 25th). This means changing the guard when it comes to cosmic ghost animals. After 2019’s patient, determined earth pig, the accomplished metal rat takes over the reins for 2020 and starts a new 12-year cycle in the eastern zodiac. Rat energy is smart, cooperative and sensitive to light. What is good for you personally affects the rest of the “calamity” (the real name for a rat team). Think of this as another call to take effect of your actions on the collective.

Conditions that have strayed from the course could get a sharp wake up call this Sunday, thanks to a challenging cloud of dust (a 90 degree square) between the cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars. Venus continues to flow through dreamy, nostalgic fish and draws us all into an imaginative haze. Then … bam! Warrior Mars charges towards the Sagittarius steed and bursts the Venus bubble with piercing arrows of truth. Love disputes can be brought from simmering to boiling and playing passive-aggressive games with Venus in Pisces, while Aggro Mars in Sagittarius heats the mood. While this is certainly not the time to sweep problems under the carpet, it can quickly lead to heated discussions about relationships! Even if you put all your cards on the table, you are likely to be misunderstood. But trouble in paradise doesn’t have to mean the end of the fairy tale. Just put sensitive issues aside for the future, even if you have to stay smart. The iron is too hot to stand out this weekend. However, if you have been on hold, the dynamic Mars Venus square will cause changes. And it can be as easy as buying a pair of show tickets instead of spending another weekend watching movies on the couch. Single? Start a conversation with a fascinating stranger. With Venus and Mars as changeable symbols, you can stretch well beyond what is comfortable. This cosmic catalyst will make your heart beat faster!

