Weekend Hot Topic, part 2: the most reliable video game companies

A name to trust

GameCentral readers reveal the publishers and developers of games they trust most … and those they don’t trust.

The question for this week’s hot topic was suggested by reader Trantor, who asked who he trusts most in terms of being honest with customers and presenting a good product most of the time.

Since it was a matter of trust, not loyalty, many were happy to name companies like Capcom, Nintendo and Rockstar Games as companies that gave them the benefit of the doubt. Although most people were careful to point out that trust is always easier to lose than to win.

From the heart

Right now, and with Elden Ring on the way (at some point!) I would say FromSoftware is my most reliable gaming company. Since Demon’s Souls they have not disappointed me with any of their games and even when I anticipated them they have not disappointed me.

The closest was Dark Souls 2, which I think everyone would agree is the worst, but that is because Hidetaka Miyazaki did not direct it. That is a very good lesson that it really makes no sense to be ‘loyal’ to a company because even if you know that the developer is the same, it is up to individuals to make a great game or inspire the difference between a good one and a good one. Amazing one.

But the fact that From still launched a good game, despite the fact that his star talent is not involved, makes me trust them even more, since they clearly still cared to get a good product. And that’s all you can ask, I think, especially because that attitude can be very rare.

Cable

Cult of the heroes

The word trust is interesting because I would say I trust Sony, but that is not the blank check that may seem to some people. I hope they make good games, don’t make stupid decisions in the Xbox One style and, in general, be a safe pair of hands, but that’s it. And to be honest, I think that’s all you can ask for.

Anything else falls into the realm of the cult of hero and “loyalty,” where you begin to think that the company is your friend and that they are doing things to please you. When they are only doing things to earn money. What is your job?

Sometimes I think that players expect a lot from game companies and forget that they are a business. I am sure that the people who make the games care about what they are doing, but for executives the nature of the business is really not important at all: it could be making games or selling life insurance, they don’t care. And you shouldn’t go beyond the basics either.

Kantona

QA

Trust is a word too strong. I don’t trust any company, game or other. However, there are game companies that seem more reliable than their peers.

Naughty Dog, Nintendo, Rockstar and CD Projekt Red seem to have quite good quality control and, in general, can be trusted to launch a decent product, even in the case of CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3 required a lot of patches . They have also created decent DLC, even if Rockstar never got to do history DLC for GTA 5.

However, even with these companies, Nintendo has been quite exploitative with some of its mobile titles and the online component of GTA 5 has also sounded a bit doubtful at times as an external observer.

PeaceJohnMitch

Going overboard

Unfortunately, the only company that would probably have nominated for this a few years ago was Blizzard, whom I have always admired since the days of Warcraft and have always enjoyed their games. However, I have felt that they have gone downhill in recent years, taking less games and less imaginative, but all this with the ban on that guy from Hong Kong and his response discouraged me forever.

They were also quite terrible with Diablo’s mobile game and, although I think fans turned overboard, Blizzard’s response seemed arrogant and out of touch. And how do they respond to that? With more sequels designed to soften things.

Overwatch has been the most interesting thing they have done recently, but I don’t like how they updated it recently and I have little confidence that the sequel will improve things or expand it in the way I expected. So, yes, trust is hard to win but easy to lose.

Malky

Lose confidence

When it comes to hardware, I tend to review the available information and talk to friends before deciding which path to take. Past performance does not really take into account, since a previous console is not always as indicative of the next one, at least in part due to the time between generations.

However, the software is more complicated. In addition to the quality of recent previous games and the honesty of the developers, I will also take into account their ethics, business practices and transparency. While Nintendo has a good reserve of goodwill with me in terms of game quality, its pre-order policy and lack of transparency and predictability means that I remain cautious.

Companies like Double Fine are a bit more idiosyncratic in terms of output quality, but I’m willing to take a chance on their transparency and size. How important a company’s recent games are is important, but it’s not everything. If it is enough to gain my trust, I am more willing to pre-order and buy DLC. Obsidian and CD Projekt also have a good part of my goodwill today.

In terms of loss of confidence, probably the most recent example for me is the Battlefield series. Part of that is the debacle of the closely associated Battlefront loot box, but it has more to do with design decisions. At present, the game seems to be more geared towards rewarding individuals such as pilots, tanks or snipers, with few valuable counters for them (which there have been in previous games).

Less attention is also given to goal-centered modes, such as haste, while creating too many game modes, which makes the population too extended and the map design for those modes feels poor or rushed . Increasing the number of players on a map also does not help.

It is a vicious circle with every drop in popularity that leads EA and DICE to double the direction that is causing the lack of popularity (at least for me) in the first place. I have gone from preorder the game and the DLC, to preorder the game, to buy it. And next time, maybe not even that.

It is always worth being cautious when considering the pedigree and reputation of a game, since often people within a team move, or have experience in a specific platform or a game engine that does not translate into a new generation . Microsoft discovered this when they bought Rare, and it could be a problem for Bethesda if they finally abandon their Creation / Gamebryo engine.

If you can, it is always better to wait for reliable comments.

Matt (he_who_runs_away – PSN ID)

Always predictable

I don’t think it’s what you wanted to say, but I know I can always rely on EA … to take the most cynical options … against the consumer whenever they are given the opportunity. I don’t want to say that just as a joke, they really seem to enjoy going for the worst option in each case. And they act hurt and hurt when it is suggested that people don’t like them!

If they make a game that is really good, they haven’t done it for a long time, I wouldn’t be discouraged from buying them, but if I’m on the fence, I’ll always be wrong not to give them my money.

Koffee

Occasional patches

The company I trust the most in terms of quality, fun entertainment and not too much trouble with any of the game mechanics, in addition to the errors that are kept to a minimum, is simply Nintendo! Now I cannot say that I have played many of his games recently, but from what I read on this website and heard from my colleagues, it seems that such problems have not been found. The patches are kept in a scenario from time to time and are quite rare in general.

In the last E3 a lot of dates were given for the games, but how many of those dates have been saved? I don’t personally care that the dates are not met. I have games to play and I agree with the reader who said Bethesda would have launched a game on time with an uncountable load of errors, but other companies like CD Projekt and Square Enix want to make sure the finished product is player friendly and Do not test the patience of your faithful followers.

Rockstar Games makes sure that large and complicated games are on par or close enough to quality and I don’t find many problems in any annoying way.

Release dates, errors, proven IPs and reputable game series are corrected in my mind by retaining games to fix defects and releasing patches, maybe if something strange happens.

The poor quality game design and lazy development without worrying about your product is in my book a remote company and my house is free of them. I am careful with what I buy and take the time to investigate to make sure that my money is well spent on a game that I am sure to enjoy.

GameCentral and its readers always help me with that, so there should be no excuses. Grouping a lot of games at the same narrow release times at certain times of the year! Well, that is a completely different argument, which will never be understood or rectified until the end of time.

Alucard

