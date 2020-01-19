Weekend Hot Topic, part 2: favorite video game of the decade

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild – definitely a contender (photo: Nintendo)

GameCentral readers try to decide on the best video games of the 2010s, from Borderlands 2 to Bloodborne.

We offered our list of the top 10 at Christmas, but which one is your favorite from 2010 to 2019? What do you think were the most notable features of the games during the 2010s and how well did your choice exemplify them?

We had many carefully thought answers, but although Super Mario Galaxy 2, Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and Red Dead Redemption were mentioned a lot, there was no clear winner, only many suddenly very nostalgic readers.

Recent Favorite

Straight to the point, I think it’s Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. That said, as I won recently, it is certainly not my most played game. That honor would have to go to Skyrim. I cannot say that he is the best role player of the decade: Persona 5, Undertale, and although it is still early, I think Divinity: Original Sin 2 is better.

Rayman Legends also receives a lot of love from me. And with my recent PlayStation 4 problems, all my data was deleted! Annoying, true, but it’s an excuse to go through that again! Interestingly, if it weren’t for the incredibly generous levels of Rayman Origins that were released for free, this would be a 10 out of 10 for me. But Origins’ content drags the game as a whole, especially bosses, only some of which were decent. Just a little, mind.

I wouldn’t know where to classify Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Galaxy 2. I played enough Galaxy 2 to know that it’s okay 10, but I didn’t complete it, so I’m not sure where it is. The great scheme of things.

It must be a bit daunting for other developers that Nintendo has had great contenders for the best of the decade since the 1980s, right? And they are likely to have at least one by the 2020s. They are 40 years old, math fans. Scary.

Honorable mentions should go to Sonic Mania, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Night In The Woods and even Sayonara Wild Hearts last year. Just because I love them.

DMR

Definitive decision

I don’t think I’ve studied a hot topic more than this. After the review, I had 12 shortlisted games for several reasons, but the two main ones were how much I loved them at that time and for other games if I played them for a long period of time.

There is no exaggeration here, so I will proclaim my winner as Mass Effect 3. The end may have been divisive, but I played the game when the finals had expanded. It’s always hard to finish a trilogy, so this didn’t surprise me. The history, interactions and combat throughout the game were fantastic and the cooperative multiplayer was also extremely fun. The fact that I had so many hours of fun outside the cooperative meant that Mass Effect 3 surpassed Mass Effect 2 in my eyes. Maybe it was because I also found Miranda upset in the second.

Now I bought Rocket League on three different systems and the game is incredibly fun and addictive, so it ranks second. The dynamic nature of short games means that I keep coming back to the game several times. It’s amazing to see how people play the game now compared to when it came out and the evolution of both players’ skills and tactics continues to surprise me.

Since the beginning of the decade, Red Dead Redemption ranks third. The vast and atmospheric open world was a joy to behold and the story was great too. Much more than GTA with horses and a game that I will always appreciate.

The games that complete my top 10 are Mario Kart 8, GTA 5, Forza Horizon 3 (to which I will award the best DLC of the decade with its Hot Wheels expansion, maybe a future Hot Topic, eh GC?), Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Portal 2, Halo: Reach and Super Mario 3D World.

Natorom

Full of mistakes

Given that I’ve spent more than 1,500 hours in the last three major games of the Earth Defense Force, I really can’t nominate anything else. To be honest, I had to check my Achievements / Trophies list to remind me which games apart from the Earth Defense Force series I have played in the last decade …

However, the highlights are the following:

Earth Defense Force 2025 / 4.1 / 5

I have grouped all this as they are quite similar. I have enjoyed the EDF series since I played Earth Defense Force 2017 on Xbox 360. The online cooperative and on the couch is brilliant, it is totally exaggerated and the amount of weapons and levels to unlock brings me back. …

border territories 2

I really enjoyed the original, but I couldn’t play much in multiplayer mode. All that changed when the amazing sequel came out. My housemate and I spent a lot of time with this, as well as with the DLC, and it was a lot of fun.

Life is strange

An exciting story with many smart twists that I played in a few days, although I never had doubts about which final I should choose …

Txk

I bought a PlayStation Vita just to play this amazing (unofficial) sequel to one of my favorite games of all time: Tempest 2000. It’s worth it.

TrevorMcFurr (PSN gamertag / ID)

The word

My favorite game of the last decade was released from the beginning. The game is Super Mario Galaxy 2 and, in my opinion, it is the best game ever created. Unfortunately, this game had no remote influence and did not even sell so well compared to the other Mario games.

The last decade of the game can be summed up in one word: “monetization.” And the most influential games of the last decade are clearly mobile games, most likely Candy Crush Saga, Clash of Clans and Pokémon Go.

Mobile games were the most influential, as they made publishers realize that their developers didn’t have to make the best games so they could get the most benefit. Mobile games showed that they didn’t even need to make good games, the key was to hook someone into something addictive and slowly bleed a lot of money. Like drug dealers.

The industry approach then went on to create new monetization methods: microtransactions, loot boxes, season passes … all designed to maximize the money earned from a single game. Or from an easy brand, erm, I mean a valuable customer.

The design of the games went from finite experiences that were completed in 10 to 40 hours to live service games that encourage you to play daily while announcing stores in the game. These stores now offer help to make games less complicated, which is a way to make a customer pay for an intentionally created solution to extract money. Like arms dealers.

Some publishers now even send versions of game reviewers that have microtransactions removed in hopes of getting better review scores, just to add them later. Although probably not a corruption, this practice is clearly unethical and is a calculated method of deceiving customers.

PeaceJohnMitch

Big galaxy

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a great Christmas break.

I have a couple of games that come to mind for my favorites of the last decade. The only game I come back to is GTA 5. The single player campaign was fantastic and improved a lot compared to GTA 4, which in comparison felt quite boring. The incorporation of GTA Online added another dimension to the game, which keeps you coming back for more.

Rockstar has made several improvements and additions to GTA Online over the years, with Heists as a particular highlight. I haven’t spent a penny on shark cards and bought most of the properties and businesses to allow you to access these additional missions without too much routine, which feels much fairer than many other games.

It’s a lot of fun to play with a squad of friends, especially during Christmas and New Year, when the snow hits Los Santos, and you can start a snowball fight with your ridiculous Christmas outfit. However, controls and graphics feel a bit outdated now. And the coverage system is much more complicated than Red Dead Redemption 2, so we hope Rockstar is not too far away with GTA 6 for next-generation platforms.

However, my favorite game of the last decade was Super Mario Galaxy 2. While Super Mario Galaxy on Wii was a brilliant game, Nintendo really upped the ante with Super Mario Galaxy 2, which left me with a smile at all levels . It is a game full of creativity and fun, and it is Nintendo at its best.

Each level had new ideas and movements, with some levels folding in you, like the movie Inception, and battles against bosses that were ingenious and were not a difficult task to overcome. While I enjoyed the Mario games later, Super Mario Galaxy 2 is an absolute classic, and it will take something special to beat it.

Cubes (PSN ID) / SW-3654-9259-0500 (Switch) / Kevin M

Hitting the landing

It’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for me. I admit that at first I was very cautious with another Uncharted, the third seemed to conclude things very well and after Amy Hennig left Naughty Dog I was worried that the tone of this new adventure was not correct.

But fortunately, the fourth game proved not only to be a fantastic action and adventure game in its own right, but also the most wonderfully satisfying end of the adventures of Nate and Elena.

LastYearsModel

Catch up with all the inboxes of previous games here

Perfect game

3. God of War (PS4)

This game for me was special in almost every way. Obviously, the graphics, the sound and the music hit the mark, but what surprised me the most was the great world to explore everything. The worlds of God Of War from the previous games are great to see, but having what looked like an open world was a testament to what this era of games is all about.

The first two games of The Witcher and the three originals of God Of War were successful third-person action games, but then both became open world and turned the excellent franchises into something on another level.

2. Mass Effect 2 (360)

I can’t believe that Mass Effect 2 was still in this decade, but since that is the case, I will definitely claim this as an absolute masterpiece. This, for me, was a dream of the sci-fi shows of the 90s that come to life in this space opera trilogy. The first Mass Effect will always have the greatest nostalgia effect, since it was the game I always expected and then I was playing it.

The characters and the interactions with them, and discovering more about them, were so interesting and attractive that, from an emotional point of view, that is why the second game made me want to play mainly for the characters. Of course, the plot designs of the main game and the result of them in the third game was obviously the other number one point to play this amazing series.

1. Transmitted by blood (PS4)

I have spent so many hours in this perfect game that I think I know it as the back of my hand. This game was created with love and I just kept giving and giving HP (life points) to my almost defeated self, when the battle of Orphan of Kos of New Game +++ almost demonstrated the ruin of me until I won dramatically. This victory showed that after all these years, the excitement and joy that I got from the sense of accomplishment of this battle was a sign that the game is still my favorite hobby.

Do I need to go into details about the locations, the bosses and the wonderful story that is so cosmic and epic with a mystical and bloodthirsty atmosphere! All this fantastic genius fills the great streets of a large Victorian-looking city and the surrounding landscape with an incredible, nervous and exciting feeling that I don’t get from any other title.

All this description is well known among the players and that is why I think it is quite safe to say that this is my number one game of the decade. Thanks FromSoftware for the happy and immersive feelings I got from this great title.

Alucard

