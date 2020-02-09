Weekend Hot Topic, part 2: bad video games in great franchises

Devil May Cry 2 – nobody likes the second (photo: Capcom)

GameCentral readers reveal the worst entries in their favorite series of video games, from Halo to Fallout.

The question for this week’s hot topic was suggested by reader Coolsbane, who asked what the worst game is in your favorite video game series? Is it actively poor according to other standards or does it just look like this compared to the others?

That last point varied enormously, with some saying that the worst game in series like Dark Souls was still very good, while Sonic The Hedgehog received a number of mentions due to the disappointing lack of consistency.

The obvious choice

Reading this Hot Topic immediately evoked memories of Devil May Cry 2 … After enjoying the first one so much (and having been back several times, in several generations) the second was such a boring and simplistic continuation. Fortunately, I think that, despite some other minor criticisms of other sequels, the series got back on track, and Devil May Cry 2 was just a blip – I hope I can say the same for Mass Effect if a decent new entry helps me forget Andromeda!

Another that might surprise you is GTA 4. It was … okay. And that is it. I don’t usually play the online aspects, so I can’t comment on how GTA 5 is given so much more, but only in terms of story, characters, and gameplay did I not enjoy GTA 4 as much as I thought I would. I completed it, but never went back to it. While GTA 5 is always worth repeating in my book.

PS: off-topic, but saw a letter from Jez last week stating What Remains Of Edith Finch, so picked it up from the PS Store for a few fast – brilliant game! I will certainly have to keep an eye on this developer.

Total restart

As a Halo fan hoping that Halo Infinite will be an important return, I would say that Halo 5 is my least favorite entry, although I didn’t think much about 4 either. I am really not convinced that 343 are the right people for the job, but I have to hope that they have now learned their lesson because they are now Infinite.

Halo 5 is just a classic example of a franchise that gets stuck for a long time and does not know what to do with itself. The half-hearted refurbishment throws away everything that makes Halo unique and replaces it with boring gameplay and a short, completely uninteresting campaign that usually does not include the main hero.

I also found the emphasis on cooperative annoying, where it was not really an option, but a preference that was constantly imposed on you. I really didn’t like the multiplayer style in Quake style, the whole thing is just a dude. But perhaps it had to be so bad for them to realize that a total reboot was needed.

Not-so-super Metroid

As someone who thinks Super Metroid is a perfect video game, I would say that my choice here was pretty clear: Other M. As a Metroid fan, the whole thing seems specifically designed to annoy me as much as possible and to ridicule everything I enjoy about the series.

The treatment of Samus is horrible and sexist, all other characters are horrible, the operation is horrible, the linearity goes against everything that Metroid revolves around, the graphics are bad, the bosses are bad, the use of Ridley is bad, the lack of puzzles are boring and the fights are extremely superficial. I just can’t think of anything else that they could have done wrong.

Oh, and the name is stupid and I still don’t know what it should mean.

Fall further

Since Fallout is my favorite franchise, I have an obvious choice here. But no matter how bad Fallout 76 is, I have to say I was more disappointed with Fallout 4. I knew Fallout 76 would get bad as soon as they announced it, and certainly after the reviews arrived. But Fallout 4 rated well and I was expecting it to be good.

What I got instead was a watered-down Fallout 3 with repetitive missions, poor dialogue and just a few memorable characters. Oh, and of course lots of bugs. Bethesda has really lost the plot lately and Fallout 5 will have to be a great game to make me feel the series like before. How the powerful fell as it were.

Last boss

Well, unless I’m desperate to track down those CD-i games (really not), I’ve never played a bad Zelda game. The worst Sonic game I have played all the time was Sonic Chaos on the Master system. Yes, I think both Sonic Heroes and Sonic 3D Blast were both better. That would be zero for Resident Evil.

Of course I played the demo of Resident Evil 6. The Leon section was okay as underwhelming, but the Chris section was horrible. And not as Capcom intended. I didn’t want to get through that anymore.

Similarly, I played about as much as I could tolerate from Shadow The Hedgehog and Sonic 2006. That was very little. Saying the worst of those two is like comparing stools. It’s all shit at the end of the day, isn’t it?

I could talk about Soulcalibur 5, but I feel like I’m talking too much about that game. So let’s choose Tekken! Namely Tekken Tag Tournament 2. I can already guess your reactions. “Wait, wasn’t that at least better than the first one?” Was it? Was it real? I mean really, really?

I’ve played every Tekken game bar the fourth, so unless it’s a real stinker, Tekken Tag 2 is just as bad as Tekken gets me. I feel it got away with murder in the reviews and I bet no one is still playing it. On the one hand, it encourages repeated play with adjustment items that must be purchased with in-game currency. But then be put off with the most cruel arcade killer bosses in the genre’s history. Which really says something.

Unknown went from an intriguing, even decent little boss in the first game to this terribly cheap outrage that makes Gill from Street Fighter 3 seem comparatively friendly. It’s just not fun. No one even dares to say, “Oh, I could do it” or another snotty remark in that sense. Yes, they can be defeated – but that’s not the point. It’s just not fun to do this. The challenge is not relatively fair and does not improve the experience.

What’s worse, it felt very slow to play. All the characters felt that they were moving through molasses, so it would never replace another favorite for multiple players. Tekken 5, Tekken 6 and even the first Tag game were better to play, faster and smoother than this. Dead Or Alive 5 Ultimate plays much better than this, which was around the same time and I didn’t get a fair shake.

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 was so bad that I had to fight almost forever. I hate it.

Track record

I would go with Mario Kart: Double Dash !! I think, because I generally consider Mario Kart to be my favorite franchise (it’s the only game I can guarantee to be able to play with absolutely anyone, from hardcore Counter-Strike fans to complete non-gamers).

This was during the darkest period of Nintendo of the GameCube, when nothing seemed to work for them. The double gimmick for passengers was bad, most new songs were bad, even the music was bad. The only saving grace was Baby Park, which fortunately usually occurs in most follow-up games.

Mass disappointment

Mass Effect: Andromeda notorious to give this series a bad name, is a bit of a beating, but not to go too far. The reasons are unfortunately quite clear and after going through the game it is a shame that I have never felt the same great feeling of high emotion as in the original Mass Effect trilogy.

The original series always progressed the story and brought you to new places and locations without being anywhere near a vast open world environment. The funny thing is that on such a scale I hoped to explore the planet on a number of planets. But following the same type of terraforming pattern and completing a number of mini-missions for the natives can become a little imaginative and the main story and characters side quests can be lost a bit.

This takes up quite a bit of the game and although it is stuck in the main plot, with the help of a book analogy, it was not exactly a page version. Don’t get me wrong, I generally had a good experience with the crew and creating my character, but there were too many pauses and gameplay that took you away from a potentially interesting storyline.

What made the original series so good was, just like the original Star Wars trilogy, that it remained on the plot without stopping and only cooled a little in certain places. In the Mass Effect trilogy, I always enjoyed walking around space stations, habitat zones, city streets and night club areas with a small planet thrown in, but in a closed area and not too big. It has never really taken you away from the main reason for me: great combat, character interactions, great locations to explore / admire, and all in a story-driven game of science fiction nostalgia.

I hope we get back on target for a new great series or a single Mass Effect game that takes the dreams and emotions of players to another level.

