Weekend Hot Topic, part 1: the most reliable video game companies

GameCentral readers reveal the publishers and developers of games they trust most … and those they don’t trust.

The question for this week’s hot topic was suggested by reader Trantor, who asked who he trusts most in terms of being honest with customers and presenting a good product most of the time.

Since it was a matter of trust, not loyalty, many were happy to name companies like Capcom, Nintendo and Rockstar Games as companies that gave them the benefit of the doubt. Although most people were careful to point out that trust is always easier to lose than to win.

Decades of Trust

The first name I came up with for this Hot Topic was Rockstar Games. I don’t think he was disappointed by one of his games and many times they have come out much better than I expected. Although thinking about things fairly, I suppose that has a lot to do with that they barely make games and are so rich that they can simply throw money and troubled people, which is probably not the same for most other developers.

But they just got stinky doing really good games, so I’m not sure they haven’t earned the situation they are in now. I would certainly say that I would automatically be interested in anything they did, although I have never asked for anything in advance or seen the point in it. However, I would be tempted by any collector’s editions if it were part of a series that I knew I liked, like GTA.

Basically, Rockstar has 20 years of history behind them without a single failure that I know of. Not only do they have my confidence for that, but I think they deserve it. Now go up and announce GTA 6.

Hammeriron

A bad launch

I think this is a really interesting question since it can change so quickly! A company may have a reputation for gold, but a couple of bad decisions and may be in bad books in no time.

I guess recent examples of this would be Bethesda and BioWare. Of course, you can point to EA as the culprit of BioWare’s rather recent plummeting, but before Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda BioWare was one of my best options for games without thinking twice. Now I just hope that whatever they do next is a success, for their sake, and I have certainly passed the point of buying their games on launch day without waiting to see what the reviews look like after being burned by Andromeda and Anthem. … (Although a good relaunch of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic would mean that everything is forgiven!)

If I had to think about my favorite companies at this time, Naughty Dog and CD Projekt are definitely the ones I would hope to continue strengthening. However, if The Last Of Us Part 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 came out and failed, would this instantly affect their respective relationships? Maybe it would take more than a single bad pitch, but it would certainly start with what appears to be a steep slope. It will be interesting to see if companies that have a bad representative currently change consumer confidence in their next releases …

NL

Limited trust

I’m glad you described this as trusting a company instead of being loyal, since they are two very different things. I would never say that I am loyal to any company, that suggests that I would buy them things and that I would endure bad practices automatically, which is crazy. Yes it happens, I know, as well as defending companies no matter what they do or how obvious it is that it is bad, but that is not for me.

However, what I will say is that I trust Nintendo enough to give any of its games the benefit of the doubt in terms of hearing what it is. And that is all really. I still expected the reviews before buying and I still hope they disappoint me on some occasions.

It would also extend the same attitude to FromSoftware, PlatinumGames, and … that’s probably. I also thought the same about Capcom and they are certainly on a roll right now, so they can regain their previous status.

They are all Japanese companies that you notice, but instead of reflecting my tastes (which to some extent it does), I think it probably has more to do with that they tend to have much smaller teams than Western companies and therefore , it’s easier to see creativity. impulse behind them. That is what I am looking for in a game and, for the moment, at least I trust that these companies will deliver it.

Watson

List B

This is a difficult question to answer since many companies I used to trust have become worryingly unreliable lately. BioWare is obvious, but I don’t think of Bethesda, Blizzard or … other developers whose name starts with B in the same way (a joke, but it’s a strange coincidence).

Those who are the opposite would probably include Nintendo, Rockstar Games and … I’m not sure of others really. Maybe Valve, but it’s been so long since they’ve made a real game, I don’t know what to think about them anymore, especially since I have no way of playing Half-Life: Alyx. But if that turns out to be a classic, then maybe they can regain their previous confidence.

Constantine

GC: Oh wait, Bungie! They are another that has really gone downhill. What about the letter B?

Consistent philosophy

The game company I trust most is Nintendo. They have consistently delivered high quality games, and even when consoles such as 3DS and Wii U did not work so well, the fact that the company offered the first users free games for its 3DS, and cut wages to save jobs of the workers when the Wii U fought, talks a lot about them as a company.

The Nintendo game library is a large collection of franchises that are reviewed regularly and, in my opinion, creativity and fun factor when you play are unparalleled in the industry. The DLC they take out also has a good value compared to some of the season passes and the DLC that other companies produce, and have not followed the microtransaction route that has ruined the industry in recent years.

They legitimately received much criticism for the Joy-Con Switch drift problem, and I had five Joy-Cons suffering from this fault. But they have been repaired for free every time, even when the warranty had expired. Which helps build faith and trust in Nintendo.

I have bought all Nintendo consoles from the GameCube, and they have always provided fun entertainment on each platform, and I trust they will offer fantastic entertaining games on their consoles.

However, any change in management can lead to a change in the philosophy of the company, which can be for better or worse, so my loyalty depends on what the company does. Microsoft really made a mess with the launch of Xbox One, from which they never really recovered, but under Phil Spencer things have changed with Game Pass and cross-game console, and it makes things much more interesting as we go Towards the next Console Gen.

Cubes (PSN ID) / Kevin M / Cubes1 (Twitter)

The bad kind of trust

Well, I always trust Sega to ruin things, does that count? In a way, I guess. In that, a company that I loved has disappointed me so many times that now I would not consider anything they do without seeing all the reviews.

In terms of the opposite, I am not really sure. I don’t “trust” Sony to do anything for me, I’m just a customer, but I trust they are the most competent and sensible of the three console manufacturers. That does not earn them any loyalty, but it creates a certain air of authority and expectation that they have deserved this generation.

Jasper

From fan to customer

My most reliable gaming company? I will focus on the aspect of the games.

I liked the vast majority of BioWare’s production, from Jade Empire to Dragon Age: Inquisition. His narrative attracted me and kept me. They were a gaming company I trusted, and it reached the point where criticism was not so important in my purchase decision. I hope Dragon Age 4 is a return for them.

From a different angle, I trust Team Ninja to develop a solid fighting game. You definitely wouldn’t trust them, or probably more correctly Koei Tecmo, when it comes to your DLC practice. Similarly for Capcom, due to prior DLC practice and how they handled the release of Street Fighter 5. Fighting games seem particularly prone to content being partitioned and added gradually.

PlatinumGames I also hope to offer some good quality gaming experiences, and they are probably in the confidence point I had for BioWare in previous years.

Changing tactics, I’ve only reserved a few games: The Witcher 2 (via GOG), Street Fighter 4 Collector’s Edition, Mass Effect 3: N7 Collector’s Edition and Soulcalibur 5 Collector’s Edition. Soulcalibur 5 was the most disappointing due to the large price drop in the following weeks of launch. It made me question the game reserve in financial terms.

In addition, a growing order book and the first-day patches that become common make a first-day purchase less attractive now. I stopped being a fan and became a customer. Do you want me to spend my money on your product? Earn it. If I do it well, then I can become a regular. Do it better and I can even become a loyal customer.

In that sense, I think it’s CD Projekt for me. The Witcher (with its updates long after launch) introduced me to CD Projekt Red and GOG.com with its stance of being DRM free. If a game is on Steam and GOG, I would choose to buy on GOG. That does not mean that it is perfect, there was a problem in social networks a while ago, but in general they seem to be quite good.

Obakasama

