Weekend Hot Topic, part 1: favorite video game of the decade

The Witcher 3: throw a coin at your sorcerer (photo: CD Projekt)

GameCentral readers try to decide on the best video games of the 2010s, from Red Dead Redemption to Rayman Legends.

We offered our list of the top 10 at Christmas, but which one is your favorite from 2010 to 2019? What do you think were the most notable features of the games during the 2010s and how well did your choice exemplify them?

We had many carefully thought answers, but although Super Mario Galaxy 2, Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and Red Dead Redemption were mentioned a lot, there was no clear winner, only many suddenly very nostalgic readers.

What is it about

For me, the best game of the decade has to be The Witcher 3. I was a little worried when I made my deliberations that I was being influenced by the surprisingly good Netflix series, but although it inspired me to return to the game that only cemented my feeling that it is the best game of the decade and the generation.

People point to problems with combat and some of the other mechanics and they are right, but the reason that is not important is because The Witcher 3 is really … not so much about history but about interaction. Talking and influencing people feels like you are dealing with real people and there are no simple good and bad options.

Combine that with the excellent mission design, which has better sub-missions than the main story missions in most rivals and you have an essentially perfect role-playing game. It is certainly the best I’ve ever played and if Cyberpunk 2077 is better than that, it really will be something.

Baker

An active decade

Remembering the releases of the last 10 years to choose three of my favorite games was a pretty interesting trip for me. I was an avid player as a child, starting with NES, then SNES, N64, PlayStation 1 and 2, but then, when I became an adult game, it disappeared from the radar for a few years instead of pubs and wild nights.

But around 2009/10 I started playing again, driven by the release of GTA 4, which I played at a friend’s house. As a result, I would probably say that the last 10 years have been my most active years of play, where I was old enough to buy new games and until the birth of my first child four years ago. to find a lot of time to play too (I still find time, but it’s much shorter these days), anyway on my list:

1. Red Dead Redemption (2010)

In my opinion, the original Red Dead is probably the best of all Rockstar games and the one I played the most. Red Dead Redemption 2, although technically brilliant and a game that I also enjoyed very much, was not a patch in the original.

2. Batman: Akrham City (2011)

Although it is not the best of the trilogy (for me that is still Asylum), this is the best entry in the last decade. I also enjoyed Arkham Knight a lot, including the sections of such cursed tanks, but I only rate Arkham City a bit more, both as a player and a Batman fan.

3. Astro Bot (2018)

The first game I played in virtual reality, which finally announced a new era and gave an example of the future of the games. I love this game for all that it is, even the little details like the algae that hang in your eyes when you leave an underwater section, pure joy from beginning to end.

Interestingly, the list changed as I wrote it, so special mentions also have to go to GTA 5 and the Resident Evil 2 remake that were originally on my list.

Rickandrolla (PSN ID)

Almost too good

I completely agree with your two best selections of the best games of the decade. I would also say that both could be considered the best games ever created. I didn’t have high hopes for any of the games, since I thought Super Mario Galaxy 2 was going to be an economic change, but it was the opposite. I would rate it above Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, since I thought there were elements of Breath Of The Wild that could be improved. In Galaxy 2, the level that turns the world like the scene in the movie Inception left me speechless at that moment and no other game moment has approached.

A special mention for me would be Mario Kart 8. The game I thought deserved to be in the top 10 ahead of Ultra Street Fighter 4. Like, yes, Street Fighter 4 revitalized the genre but I don’t think it had much of an impact on perception wider of the games as Mario Kart 8 did. Mario Kart 8 has a universal appeal that I don’t think any other multiplayer game has; not even FIFA, Call Of Duty or Fortnite have that.

The game has a simple premise and simple controls that appeal to casual and hardcore players. Mario Kart 8 is great to play, the levels are well designed, with antigravity they added something new. Nintendo has perfected the multiplayer game that I don’t know where they can go with the franchise.

Alek Kazam

Three times better

My favorite game of the decade has to be the sublime Rayman Legends. I’m late for Rayman’s party, since I never played the previous games until the last generation was released again.

Playing Rayman Origins, I instantly became a fan and wanted more experience. I entered my local electronics emporium to buy a new television. While I was waiting for the sales staff to go to the back and take out my TV; I had a play on the Wii U that had been set up on display.

That Wii U was running a demonstration of Rayman Legends, which at that time was said to be exclusive to Wii U (not yet available). I had to have it! When the seller came out with my TV, I asked them to also get me a Wii U.

When the game finally launched, I didn’t regret anything. He played very well on Wii U and I enjoyed it immensely. I enjoyed it so much that I bought it on the PC, and again when I went to a store and saw a new copy in a container for the Xbox 360. A final little suitable for what in my opinion is one of the finest platform games finely designed.

So my game of the decade is the one with three copies. It’s Rayman Legends.

Commodore Fan

Oh brother

My game of the decade is Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons.

A wonderful little game with great mechanics (you control the two children with the two control bars), nice riddles, beautiful graphics and a massive emotional moment at the end of the story. I loved this game and I recommend it to friends who are casual players who have no idea that it exists.

I should also say that I am not the only one. He received high praise in GC Inbox when it was released.

If you haven’t played it, it often comes down to around £ 4 on Xbox sales.

Honorable mentions also to Call Of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2, and Portal 2.

Manic miner 100 (gamertag)

Cool Rating

Choosing the series from which my game of the decade comes is surprisingly easy, the only difficulty is whether it should be Splatoon 1 or 2. Splatoon 2 is clearly the best game with Salmon Run, a single player very expanded and much more content, but Splatoon 1 has Squid Jump!

The Splatoon duo is by far the most imaginative, elegant and fun game of the decade. With pleasure I have been one of the greatest animators for them in the inbox, even writing a reader function for the first and would implore anyone who has not played them to discover what they are missing!

Ryan O’D

Catch up with all the inboxes of previous games here

Much maxing

I have been anxiously waiting for this issue. I already knew my number one, but I can’t wait to see everyone else.

The game I played the most between 2010 and 2019 was quite easy: Borderlands 2. I must have put 1,000 hours easily, first I had it on Xbox 360 and I maximized the four characters, then on PlayStation 3 the same, then I got the handsome Collection on PlayStation 4 and he maximized six, since he had all the DLCs. I still play it now when I gave up on Borderlands 3 after a month or so. But it is not my best of the decade, despite loving it and playing it continuously since its launch.

Around 2012/3 I had really fallen in love with games, I was still buying games, as is my custom and always will be, but I never got into any. I would play a few hours a week, if that sometimes.

I was even about to sell my Xbox 360 / PlayStation 3 for a while and continue with my retro consoles.

Then I started playing a used game that I had bought cheaply: Dark Souls.

I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, I couldn’t understand why the skeletons at first were so hard. Surely they are the easiest, being so close to the beginning of the game was my thought. I died again and again and again and again. I quit the game several times, returning a few days or weeks later to try. Until everything fit into place.

I found other areas, and it began to be a little simpler. Gradually I was improving, day by day getting used to the gameplay and each new enemy and each death is a learning process. When I finally finished the game, I had spent hundreds of hours and had reached level 200 or something, then I played up to 452 over time, as seen in the image below, and had found my love again. for games

I have no doubt that over time it will usurp Final Fantasy 7 as my favorite game, but nostalgia and red-dyed specs keep Cloud and his teammates in the number one spot for a longer time. Or maybe just maybe the place will be removed in a few months in its bright new high definition form.

However, Dark Souls ended up being a poisoned chalice. Nothing later grabbed me in the same way, nothing has since. I never finished Dark Souls 2, as it seemed a disappointment compared to the first one, and I barely touched the third one and it’s still on my list of things to do about three years after I bought it.

I think I burned with the Dark Souls games as I had done before with other franchises. Or in the case of Sony, I got bored of third-party open-world games driven by AAA’s action (Horizon Zero Dawn, God Of War, Uncharted, Days Gone, etc.) although I loved Bloodborne until my data They got corrupted and I never had the will to start over.

I have enjoyed a lot of games, but I have not totally fallen in love as I did with Dark Souls for a few months. Not only my game of the decade, but one of the best I’ve played in 35 years of games.

Honorable mention to Astro Bot, which has been the closest thing to Dark Souls in terms of surprising me this decade, a game so wonderfully cheerful and fun, a shame that so many people never play it unless Sony has a last minute sale of VR headset

They are also Celeste, Portal 2, Resident Evil 2, Human Fall Flat, NieR (not Automata), Undertale, Uncharted 2, Stardew Valley, Portal 2, Moss, The Forest, The Last Guardian, Bloodborne, Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 (purely for the hundreds of hours put on the remastered maps of World At War Zombies late at night with partners), Spec Ops: The Line, Tales Of Vesperia, Dying Light, Little Nightmares and Yakuza 0.

The ones I debated despite meeting my number one anyway in the background. It is likely that I have forgotten many things, just mentioning those that always come to mind and that I especially enjoyed, even if some are not so valued.

Lost sock

PS: I am gutted by the delay of the new version of Final Fantasy 7, I have some days reserved for that which now needs to be reorganized. Hopefully worth the wait.

There are many souls (photo: Lost-Sock-)

