Weekend Hot Topic, part 1: bad video games in great franchises

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider – not the best of Lara (photo: Square Enix)

GameCentral readers reveal the worst entries in their favorite series of video games, from Pokémon to Uncharted.

The question for this week’s hot topic was suggested by reader Coolsbane, who asked what the worst game is in your favorite video game series? Is it actively poor according to other standards or does it just look like this compared to the others?

That last point varied enormously, with some saying that the worst game in series like Dark Souls was still very good, while Sonic The Hedgehog received a number of mentions due to the disappointing lack of consistency.

Miserable Lara

I’m a huge Tomb Raider fan and many expect me to say Angel Of Darkness as my worst, and although Angel Of Darkness was clearly in an unfinished and awkward state, I actually enjoyed the game – it had a decent story. No, my worst is actually Shadow Of The Tomb Raider! Now I think Shadow is essentially a great game (the graves were fantastic) and it does a lot of good, but the story is nonsensical, the characters are boring, the endgame is terrible, Lara is completely devoid of personality, it is incredibly gloomy and why oh why doesn’t she have double guns?

It felt like a huge step back from Rise Of The Tomb Raider, which I played several times – hopefully the next Tomb Raider will light up a bit.

Jay

Recent disappointment

Maybe it’s recency bias, but I’d say Pokémon Sword and Shield. I’m not a Dexit hater, that doesn’t really bother me, but the whole game just seems so uninspired and lazy. I was particularly disappointed by the Wild Area, which is very small and nowhere to be explored. It is like the absolute minimum you can do in an open world and I was hoping for so much more.

Also the storyline is just terrible. I mean, there is actually no one for 99% of the game and then a little bit of nonsense at the end that you suddenly remind you that there are other characters than you in the game. A big disappointment. Enough to let me try Temtem, and it has been much better so far.

Blue

Relatively bad

This is a good question because my answer would be Dark Souls 2. And the reason why it’s a good question is because it shows how great the Soulsborne series is, because even Dark Souls 2 is great – it’s just not as great as the others.

The reasons are also quite clear, because Hidetaka Miyazaki was not involved. The difference that is made is very easy to notice, with not so good bosses and generally less imagination and craftsmanship. However, it is still good and I appreciate the other approach, so it is absolutely nothing to get upset. Many franchises would like something as good as Dark Souls 2 as their best game, let alone their worst.

Oggie

Bad choices

I have a number of choices here, but I don’t think they are controversial. My favorite franchise is by far Resident Evil and I think that almost everyone agrees that 6 is the worst mainline. 5 has many problems, but I would say that it is generally a good game and I still play it sometimes, thanks to the cooperative. But 6 simply has nothing to its advantage, including the fact that it will go on forever, even if you want to go back to it.

The other choices are spin-offs, but Operation Racoon City is a real stinker and one of the many attempts to make a cooperative game from the series. I actually like Gaiden on the Game Boy. It is very rough, but it is trying to do something unique and I find it a little cute. It is also one of the few games with Barry as the main character.

HamsterXL

Super controversial

My favorite series of games are the Super Mario platform players, or more specifically the subset of Super Mario platform players with full 3D cameras. In my mind there are only five of these: 64, Sunshine, Galaxy, Galaxy 2 and Odyssey. Three of these were announced as the best game ever made at the time of release, so choosing the worst is a daunting task.

Note that I have not forgotten 3D World and 3D Land, but they felt like another subgenre to me, one that I didn’t really like. If I opened this discussion to all Super Mario platformers, 3D Land would win / lose the entire competition (with Super Mario Bros. 2 and New Super Mario Bros. 2 for the podium).

Back to the five fully 3D games: Sunshine is the easiest target, because it is the only one that the majority of reviewers did not give 10 either. Sunshine and, more recently, Odyssey both suffered from the fact that they were not as good as the Zelda titles that preceded it. They were both not the best game ever made and were therefore disappointing. Neither of these are bad titles, they are just inferior to Ocarina Of Time, Majora’s Mask and Breath Of The Wild.

Odyssey was also not the biggest Mario game ever made because it could not overthrow the Galaxy titles, in particular Galaxy 2, my game of the decade, and indeed ever. For me, however, Odyssey is superior to Sunshine. Although, in my opinion, unlike Odyssey, Sunshine was better than its direct predecessor. However, it was no better by the margin to which Mario 64 threw the entire Mario series, and gaming as a whole, forward. However, I think Sunshine has still moved the genre forward.

Yes, I just mentioned Super Mario 64 as the worst fully 3D Super Mario platformer. The game that received the very first 10 from Edge Magazine and a statement that he not only earned the 10, but that Edge was perhaps too generous with all the games before it. The game that proved the concept of 3D games and how they could move within a 3D space. Yes, I just made the most influential game ever as the worst fully 3D Super Mario platformer.

Now, Mario 64 is clearly not a bad game and I also believe it deserved all the accolades it received. However, I also believe that Nintendo has succeeded in improving it with each of the four fully 3D Super Mario platform games that followed.

PazJohnMitch

Bad company

I love Uncharted 1 to 4, but both Golden Abyss for the PS Vita and Chloe’s spin-off The Lost Legacy are big disappointments for me. They don’t really add anything new in terms of gameplay, but choose to remix things from the four main games.

However, I think the biggest problem for me is that the company is just not that good. In Golden Abyss you are saddled with the useless and irritating Marisa Chase and I just couldn’t appreciate the Chloe / Nadine combination in Lost Legacy.

LastYearsModel

Read all previous Inbox Games here

Sonic spiral

Sonic The Hedgehog is one of my favorite series, although that is mainly due to the classic games and Mania. Sonic Adventure 2 may not be the worst Sonic game, but it is definitely my least favorite and represents much of what is wrong with post-Mega Drive Sonic.

The biggest problem is that about two-thirds of the game consists of non-Sonic-like gameplay. The actual Sonic part of the game is decent but not that great and has problems with the camera and the controls. The mech shooting levels are slow, clumsy and boring, and the treasure hunt levels are poorly designed and awful to play. There is also a strange virtual mini-game for pets that seems out of place, although it is at least optional. The more realistic appearance and serious tone of the game is also just very unpleasant and feels like a big difference with the classic games.

Some of the problems with this game arose in the first Sonic Adventure, but at least that felt like a fair attempt to bring the series in 3D, even though it was wrong and not so good. I think Sonic Adventure 2 could have been better if the developers had just focused on the Sonic gameplay and worked on polishing and correcting it.

I bought most of the Sonic games and gave the next main item (Sonic Heroes) a chance, but the Adventure games were the start of a downward spiral whose series has never really been fully restored.

GuruGaz

