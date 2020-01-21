Weeds cannot alleviate sleep problems, especially for regular users, studies say news

If the weed Twitterverse is to be believed, many marijuana users rely on a night train or two to drift into the country.

And surveys of marijuana users show that they actually need the drug to sleep better.

Unfortunately, science isn’t quite as convinced of the positive effects of cannabis on our ability to catch some Z Research since the 1970s has shown mixed results on the sleep-promoting benefits of weeds. A 2018 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled (gold standard) study found that CBD has no benefit for sleep in healthy volunteers. Other studies have also found high rates of insomnia when withdrawn from nightly use.

“From studies of recreational cannabis users, we know that sleep disorders are common when trying to quit cannabis use,” said sleep psychiatrist and neurologist Dr. the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“Up to two thirds of them report sleep disorders when they stop using cannabis, and this is a common reason for a relapse in cannabis use,” said Kolla. “So cannabis can set a pattern that is minimally helpful for short-term sleep and then disrupts sleep, making it difficult to stop consuming in the medium to long term.”

Research has also shown that frequency of use could be a key factor in why cannabis begins to fail as a sleep aid. For example, a small 2014 survey of marijuana and non-marijuana users found that only 10% of occasional users suffered from insomnia, while 39% of daily users said they had significant bouts of insomnia.

However, the survey found that the differences disappeared when considering depression and anxiety. Does that mean weeds are good for sleep when you are depressed or anxious, but bad for sleep when you are not? Could the type of cannabis play a role? Is there a difference between extracted compounds and smoking the whole plant?

The short answer is that researchers have a lot more to do in this area.

Sleep and chronic pain

“Most of the research to date has examined synthetically extracted cannabis compounds, mainly THC and CBD,” said Sharon Sznitman, a lecturer at the School of Public Health at the University of Haifa in Israel.

“However, this cannot give us a clear indication of how cannabis affects sleep in the daily lives of most cannabis users,” she said, “since most cannabis users use whole-plant cannabis that contains more than 500 cannabinoids, and they can interact and have other effects on sleep than synthetically extracted cannabinoids. “

To test this concept, Sznitman and her team analyzed the sleep pattern of 128 people aged 50 and over with chronic pain. 62 of the subjects did not use weeds. The other 66 were marijuana users who used plant-based cannabis to relieve their pain and help them sleep.

The study, published in the BMJ journal on Monday, found that those who used cannabis were less likely to report nighttime awakenings than those who did not. No differences were found between the groups when there was difficulty in starting sleep and waking up too early.

However, the study also found that people with chronic pain who reported frequent weed use had greater difficulty falling asleep and waking up at night.

“Cannabis can help improve sleep directly, but cannabis may also improve sleep through the effects of cannabis on pain,” said Sznitman. “It is also possible that people who use cannabis long-term often develop a tolerance to the sleep-promoting effects.”

And that, she added, could make cannabis “ineffective or less effective” for sleep.

“This study is a cross-sectional study that examines sleep problems at a specific point in time, so we cannot draw any conclusions as to whether the differences are actually due to the effects of cannabis,” said Kolla, who was not involved in the study.

“The results of this study show that the positive effects on sleep are minimal at best, even for normal users,” he said.

Morgan Fox, head of media at the National Cannabis Industry Association, said the study was limited in scope and impact.

“This is a very small sample size and includes a very specific and narrow group of patients – older patients with insomnia and chronic pain,” she said.

No ringing confirmation

Kolla said the study results complement the literature, which is important because of the large number of people who rely on cannabis to sleep and the growing interest among states that have or are considering legalizing marijuana.

As of October, the National Legislative Conference listed 33 states that have medical marijuana programs, along with the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In addition, herb is legal in the District of Columbia and 11 states – Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Other states are considering legalization.

“There are also some states like Minnesota that have added sleep apnea as a prerequisite for the use of medical cannabis,” said Kolla.

However, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has advised against using medical cannabis or synthetic marijuana extract to treat obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that affects approximately 30 million Americans.

This is despite the fact that a study found that the THC derivative dronabinol has some utility in the treatment of sleep apnea.

Kolla said that dronabinol can improve sleep apnea to a “tiny degree,” but is “clinically meaningless.” Until further research is available, he believes that people should avoid using marijuana for sleep disorders.

Critics like Kolla point to studies on the disadvantages of marijuana use, such as an increase in daytime sleepiness in healthy young adults who consumed THC and CBD, and withdrawal symptoms such as mood swings and insomnia. In addition, the use of weeds usually causes an increase in appetite, which is known as “nibbling”. This could lead to weight gain, a major risk factor for sleep apnea.

Kolla said marijuana compounds in the United States are “not well regulated,” another reason why “he does not recommend using cannabis and cannabis products to treat sleep apnea or sleep disorders at this time.”

“The current literature examining the effects of THC and CBD on sleep shows that there are minimal to no benefits,” he said.