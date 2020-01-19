'We would like to see video evidence': ICC troll fan claims to be as good as Jasprit Bumrah

Bengaluru: On Sunday, during the third and final ODI in the series between India and Australia, a fan of the stadium claimed to be as good as Jasprit Bumrah.

When Bumrah was playing bowling, a fan displayed the banner that said, “I can play bowling like Bumrah.”

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not believe the fans’ claims and tweeted, “We would like to see video evidence.”

We would like to see the video evidence #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ti3s0OgkXx

– ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2020

In the match between India and Australia, the latter won the draw and chose to beat here first at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Visitors lost their openers David Warner (3) and Aaron Finch (19) soon enough.

After their layoffs, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith took over the heats for Australia.

When this report was submitted, Australia reached a score of 158/2 in 29 overs.

Read also: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan leaves the field after injuring his shoulder

.