The Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere said that contrary to the federal government’s position on the establishment of an Amotekun security group by the governors of the southwest, the region would not back down on this initiative.

Afenifere’s national secretary for publicity, Yinka Odumakin, urged the governors of the southwest not to back down on the Amotekun initiative aimed at ensuring security in the southwest.

He was responding to a comment attributed to Federation Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami that Amotekun was illegal.

Earlier this month, the attorney general’s office issued a statement saying that “the creation of the paramilitary organization called” Amotekun “is illegal and goes against the provisions of Nigerian law.”

But, while reports yesterday revealed that Malami had been misreported, another statement credited to the AGF insisted that Amotekun was illegal.

However, Odumakin in a statement said, “It is unfortunate because after seeing a credited statement to Malami that he was misquoted, we thought they really wanted to solve this problem. If they continue to insist that Amotekun is illegal, then it is clear that they are not interested in a negotiated settlement on this matter and they believe that they can keep us as our masters.

“They have Hisbah, they have an area that has civilian IOF and they say that we cannot have our Amotekun. It is not practical and we have to get to the bottom of it. My advice to the governors is that they should not back down on this point.

“We are not going to disturb other people like Boko Haram or Miyetti Allah does. We just want to protect ourselves and those who live with us. We cannot be as vulnerable as we are to kidnap us, rape our women and do nothing. It is not an option. “

Meanwhile, the governors of the southwest met with vice president Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, and an agreement to secure a legal framework supporting Amotekun was reached.