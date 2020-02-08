We will displace you in 2023 – PRP says PDP, APC

National leader of the People’s Redemption Party, Malam Falalu Bello, said in Kaduna on Saturday that the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) is now firmly on track, revived and ready to go. Nothing can stop them from becoming other relegated parties in Nigeria’s background, coming in 2023.

The national chair gave the assurance in Kaduna on Saturday during a joint meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BOT).

His words: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure all my PRP colleagues that the shaky, tired and weaning years of the People’s Redemption Party are finally over.

“Our PRP party is now firmly on track and ready to start.

“The recent bill on positive health, which INEC itself declared for the party, is certainly just an indication of this fact. Those of us who are already on board this unstoppable moving train should now close their ranks and increase the sustained momentum. Those who are currently outside should get in since we are unstoppable now, ”he said.

He said the joint meeting was organized to primarily receive the reports of the three subcommittees that the party had formed at the end of the 2019 general election, to conduct a thorough, objective and dispassionate study of the party and its place in Nigerian politics perform space to reposition it for more performance and relevance.

The PRP chair assured that the committees’ work will not be in vain, but praised them for their excellent work.

The three subcommittees were: the SWOT analysis, the membership initiative and the funding committees.