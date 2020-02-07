“We Want Respect”: Citizenship is not enough for Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi

About a month ago, 30-year-old Shanti crammed an iron suitcase with everything she could fit into her life – her clothes and cooking utensils, grabbed her passport and visa for 40 days, and left Sindh, Pakistan to come to India. She was accompanied by her husband and two children.

She wanted to visit Haridwar once in her life – that’s the reason she gave visa officials because they wanted to visit India. But when Shanti reached Delhi, she decided to stay. In a dim barracks she is stirring a pot over a wood fire. The smoke has clouded her eyes, but Shanti’s dreams remain clear.

Almost all 170 families living on a small piece of land in the Aruna Nagar colony in North Delhi have one shared dream: to be able to live respectfully in India. Less than a kilometer from this piece of land is the Tibetan refugee colony, full of stores in their possession, eateries and stores selling the first copy of designer brands.

At the other end of the dusty road that extends to the characteristic bridge of Delhi, the other refugees are looked down upon. The locals constantly remind them that they are “Pakistani” and stay away from the 150 strange houses built of tin plates, wooden paneling and in rare cases a single concrete wall.

“Kaun hai Pakistani? Hum Indian hi hai (Who is Pakistani? I am Indian),” says Dayal Das, who came from Hyderabad in Pakistan. Even when he speaks the words, he realizes the threat of being deported at any time. The Indian flag, stuck on a pole in his house, waves in the wind and mimics the uncertainty in his life. The daughter had a child on December 9. Two-month-old ‘Nagrikta’ (Citizenship) is sleeping soundly while her father talks about his dreams. Nagrikta is a legitimate citizen, she was born in India. Her parents are still confronted with the threat of being deported.

Nagrikta’s sound sleep seems to spread eerily throughout the settlement – everything is quiet, there is no ruckus. The first thing you notice is the absence of noise. Every settlement usually has movement – the sound of children playing, women talking, but here is a blanket of silence. The residents of the area are concerned – Citizenship has been promised them several times since the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) came into effect, but no one has explained the process of getting that piece of paper. “After the polls from Delhi,” politicians have told them. However, none of them knows what the CAA will mean for them.

CAA’s promise is such that people cross the border and move to India, hoping that a change in soil will change their state of life.

Chandrama moved to India after hearing news from the CAA. “Modiji bolein hum Nagrik ban jayenge. Sab documents leke aye hai (Modi said we will become citizens. We brought all documents with us),” she explains excitedly, despite the criteria for Hindus from Pakistan to get citizenship six years of residence and proof that you migrated to India before December 31, 2014.

But for the Pakistani refugees in this colony, the dreams are much bigger than just the stamp on paper.

“I have a high school diploma. I did well in my class 12 exams, but the only jobs I got in Pakistan were those of manual labor. I didn’t get the same opportunities as my Muslim counterparts. I couldn’t pursue higher education, and I was not involved in a vocational training, my Muslim friends were “, Chandrama explains. “The only jobs I could do were wash clothes, clean roads and sometimes clean up manually,” she said.

Escape from the terrible poverty was not the only reason she came to India. “We didn’t know which festival it was. Diwali, Dusshera, Holi, none of them was celebrated.” “I can live without festivals, but my children don’t know the Hindi script. I can only speak broken Hindi, but I want my children to be educated here, and Hindi to speak and learn to read and write and be eligible for jobs government, “she added.

Her husband, Kishan Kumar, explains that it is not always poverty or persecution that drives them out. It is hope. “Koi humein aakey nehi mara, koi jurm nehi huye hum pe. Bas, izzat nehi thi (no one came to hurt us, no crimes committed against us. We just had no respect),” he said.

The plot of enclosed land lacks basic facilities: all houses are single rooms, there are plastic portable toilets arranged in a row that is used as the common bathroom for the families. There are no kitchens, there is no roof and there is only one mandir, founded by the ‘pradhan’ of the colony, Sona Das, a year after he moved there. There is no clean drinking water, no running water, no health center.

Surendra Nath Singh, a staff member associated with an NGO in Gurgaon, who helped set up a medical booth, explains why political parties hardly take tours of the neighborhood. “These people cannot vote, they are not voters. So politicians have never bothered to help with anything,” she said. “All the work is done only by different NGOs, those who can come by on that specific day.”

And yet some houses have plastered posters of political parties on their walls.

For most of them, all political parties are the same – they all come with a promise of citizenship. But the residents here want much more: they want the government to give them jobs, houses, education and the right to live without being called “Pakistanis.”

Biba’s dreams are simple. “Every woman wants a roof over her head, the future of her children secured and enough to fill her stomach.” As she sews beads on her daughter’s dress, she explains how citizenship is just one step. “Maine jee li apni zindagi (I lived my life),” she explains, only at the end of thirty years, “my children should live better now that we are here.”

“The only thing that separates people from getting equal opportunities in India is not citizenship. People crossed a border and I happened to be in the country that was considered” other “. Will just be a civil guarantee, I get everything what I want “If I ask for a bungalow, will the government give it to me? No. But what I ask for is not a bungalow. I only ask for the fundamental dignity that someone needs to live,” she said .

Her wrist has a tattoo with the text: “Om”. “I get it when I came here,” she revealed. “Nobody knows Devanagari there,” she said, showing another tattoo, her name written in Urdu. She has it back in Pakistan.

Shanti, Biba and many others like those who moved in the hope of a better future, are not so concerned about citizenship two months after the controversial law was passed. They know that a stamp on paper does not change much. There is a much longer struggle for them to be fought: battles of identity, battles of equality, battles that must be considered “Indian.”

