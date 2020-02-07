We trust Osinbajo’s leadership – PACAC

The Advisory Presidential Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has expressed confidence in the leadership of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

PACAC Chairman Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) said this on Friday when he led a delegation to the presidential villa in Abuja.

Sagay noted that the government has had significant success in fighting corruption.

Sagay said: “We want to convince you of our trust in your leadership, not only in the supervision of PACAC, but also as a leader in this country.

“We would also like to assure you that we were pleased to note your outstanding performance as Vice President, and we consider you a very successful co-pilot with President Muhammadu Buhari in steering this nation’s ship.

“We have absolute confidence in your leadership and will continue to work with you and strive to be a supervisor and leader in what we do.”

The PACAC Chairman noted that a data and information synergy with the anti-corruption agencies would help further emphasize this government’s efforts to fight corruption.

In his remarks, Osinabjo said that the government will ensure that there are better synergies between the anti-corruption agencies and other government agencies to provide the correct anti-corruption statements.

“Nigerians are definitely familiar with this government’s anti-corruption efforts,” said the vice president, adding that efforts to educate the public in Nigeria and beyond would increase significantly.