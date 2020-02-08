We taxidermized a rat. All it takes is a little imagination … and a lot of borax

National World

The first step in preparing a rat is to warm its cold little body with your hands. It arrives frozen, and the combination of textures and temperatures – the silk skin, the sturdy sack with the quickly thawing innards, is deeply unknown to a novice preparer.

The way the animal’s fur cleanly separates from the body is as satisfying as pulling off a stubborn price tag all at once. Degloving the tail, similar to pulling a shrimp out of the shell.

But before these little revelations can appear, your subject must thaw.

And so a dozen or so eager students sit in a cordoned-off area on the first floor of the Atlanta Convention Center, dead rats carefully pinned between their gloved palms.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo continues around us. It is a traveling circus made of bones and piercings. Bloated animal bodies that swim in formaldehyde, butterflies that are attached to velvet cushions under elegant cloches, and stuffed beavers that carefree sit in tiny canoes.

Flyers for the event promise tattoo stands and live demonstrations of human suspension, but the real stars of the afternoon are not people and they definitely don’t live.