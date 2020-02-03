We really want a premium Fire Emblem Heroes subscription (nobody said)

By Joe Robinson

Fire Emblem Heroes has proven, without a doubt, to be Nintendo’s other most popular properties on mobile devices. Data from the Sensor Tower last week show that, of the $ 1 billion + revenue brought by mobile games published by Nintendo in 2019, 61% came from FE Heroes.

It is the first place of six with the No. 4 position occupied by Mario Kart Tour, which brought only 8% and that with a premium subscription offer of $ 5. Clearly, the next step of Fire Emblem Heroes is to do something bold that meet the needs of your player base … how to submit a premium subscription offer? (Announcement at 11:40 below)

This rather strange movement was announced on Saturday. Fire Emblem Heroes is a typical free strategy game in many ways (although it is quite thematic), but it has managed to convince a relatively small number of people to spend a lot of money. It may have contributed 61% of revenue, but only represents 4% of total downloads in the six games.

Of all the plans they could have considered, a premium subscription of $ 10 (!!?) Is not the one I would have chosen, or even guessed.

If you choose to subscribe, you will gain access to provide key benefits:

Glowing heroes – New versions of existing heroes with new dress, voices and an increase of +2 statistics. Two are offered each month during the established periods, and you can choose between outfits if you manage to secure one. An option is planned to purchase Glowing versions separately.

– New versions of existing heroes with new dress, voices and an increase of +2 statistics. Two are offered each month during the established periods, and you can choose between outfits if you manage to secure one. An option is planned to purchase Glowing versions separately. Specials “FEH Pass Quests” – Available twice a month, offers unique rewards.

– Available twice a month, offers unique rewards. Extended Summoner Support – You can join with up to three heroes, instead of just one.

– You can join with up to three heroes, instead of just one. React – Essentially, an “undo” or “redo” button can return to the beginning of the previous shift or the current shift, depending on what has just happened. Unlimited uses and works on the Game Over screen. It does not work in incursions of colosseum or ether.

– Essentially, an “undo” or “redo” button can return to the beginning of the previous shift or the current shift, depending on what has just happened. Unlimited uses and works on the Game Over screen. It does not work in incursions of colosseum or ether. Auto start – Essentially, an “automatic battle” function, you can make the game play maps automatically while you have energy left. When choosing a map, you can set how many times you want it to be reproduced.

Fire Emblem: Heroes is not a game we have been aware of, so it is difficult to expertly assess the impact of these characteristics. The community has already expressed concern about this new pass: the video itself already has 11K dislikes compared to 6.3K likes.

The FEH Pass will be available to purchase after update 4.2, which expires this week on February 5.